Novak Djokovic to defend Australian Open tennis title after exemption from vaccination against COVID-19

Novak Djokovic put an end to speculation about defending his Australian Open title by announcing on Tuesday that he would compete in the Grand Slam tennis season opener after receiving a medical exemption from vaccination against COVID-19.

The world number one, who had refused to disclose his vaccination status, said earlier that he was not sure if he would compete in the Jan. 17-30 tournament in Melbourne due to concerns over quarantine rules in Australia.

“I spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones during the holidays and today I’m going Down Under with a leave of absence. Let’s go to 2022.” said the Serb on Instagram.

The organizers of the Australian Open had determined that all participants should be vaccinated against coronavirus or have a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts.

Organizers issued a statement later Tuesday to confirm that Djokovic will be allowed to run and is on his way to Australia.

“Djokovic applied for a medical exemption which was granted following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts,” the statement said.

“One of them was the Independent Medical Exemption Review Panel appointed by the Victorian Department of Health. They evaluated all applications to see if they met the Australian Technical Immunization Advisory Group Guidelines.”

Tennis Australia said the process involved editing personal information to ensure privacy for all applicants. This means that Djokovic was not obliged to make his dismissal public.

Australian Open tour director Craig Tiley said “fair and independent protocols were established for the evaluation of medical exemption applications that will enable us to ensure that the Australian Open 2022 is safe and enjoyable for all”.

Tiley said Wednesday that 26 players or support staff made anonymous applications for a medical exemption, though only a “punch” was awarded. He said Djokovic was not treated differently by anyone.

“… Seventy-five to 80% of those applying for medical exemption were not granted,” Tiley told Melbourne’s 3AW radio. Djokovic “went through that process and it is a completely legitimate application and process.”

Victoria Deputy Prime Minister James Merlino last month insisted that medical exemptions would not be “a path for privileged tennis players”.

“It is a medical exception in exceptional circumstances if you have an acute medical condition,” Merlino said at the time.

Jaala Pulford, the acting minister for state sports, said on Wednesday “no one is or will receive special treatment because of who they are or what they have achieved professionally”.

“A lot of people in the Victorian community will see this as a disappointing result, but the process is the process,” Pulford said. “No one has had special treatment. The process is incredibly powerful, it is unidentified and we are where we are, and so tennis can start and we will have a great event.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the decision was a matter for the Victorian government, where Melbourne is the state capital.

“They gave (Djokovic) an exception to come to Australia, and so we then act accordingly,” Morrison said. “States provide exemptions for people to enter this base, and this has happened for the last two years.”

The decision is being widely debated in a city where most people endured months of severe blockages and severe travel restrictions at the height of the pandemic. Reactions on social media quickly turned into questions about the reasons for Djokovic’s ouster and what quarantine conditions he would have to meet.

He will avoid quarantining the hotel upon arrival, with visitors to Australia having medical exemptions for vaccination being treated the same as fully vaccinated persons.

Reasons for exemptions may include an acute medical condition, a serious adverse reaction to a previous dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or evidence of a COVID-19 infection within the previous six months.

Tiley said he was unaware of the reasons for Djokovic’s dismissal, adding: “The only way we can access that information is if an individual decides to share it.” But, he said, it would be “useful” if Djokovic chose to explain.

“I would encourage him to talk to the community about it,” Tiley said. “We have gone through a very difficult period over the last two years and we would appreciate some responses to that.”

Djokovic’s father, Srdjan, had told a Serbian television channel that his son would probably retire from the major, saying Tennis Australia’s stance on compulsory vaccination was tantamount to “blackmail”.

Djokovic withdrew from Serbia’s squad for the ATP Cup in Sydney to raise further doubts about his participation in the first Grand Slam of the year.

“I’m ready to live and breathe tennis in the coming weeks of the race. Thank you all for your support,” Djokovic added in his post, which was accompanied by a photo of him at an airport.

He leaves for Australia after training in Marbella, Spain, in recent days.

Djokovic has won a record nine Australian Open titles, including the last three, and is in a three-way draw in 20 championships with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on the all-time list.

Information from the Associated Press and Reuters was used in this report.