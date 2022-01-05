International
COVID-19: City officials detail impact of restrictions in London, Ont. Municipal facilities – London
City officials in London, Ont., Are providing more information about the impacts of the province’s planned COVID pandemic restrictions on local inland facilities and emergency childcare plans for skilled workers.
The Ford government announced Monday that it will move school hours online, halt emergency operations and impose business closures and capacity restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the highly infectious Omicron variant.
Ontario shifts schools to online learning, bans indoor dining and issues new COVID capacity restrictions
Among the sectors ordered to close as a result of the new restrictions, which take effect Wednesday and last at least 21 days, are indoor sports and fitness facilities, including municipal gyms and arenas.
As a result, all programs in municipal arenas, water facilities and community centers will be affected, the city said in a statement Tuesday.
Those registered for a program at an in-house facility will be contacted by phone and email, the city says, adding that more information can be found on its website.
“All participants who have registered for a fee-based program that has been affected will receive a credit in their user account. Reimbursements will also be made upon request. “
In addition, the city says memberships will be extended based on the number of days the facilities are closed and that all facilities leased until January 27, when restrictions can be potentially lifted, will be canceled and refunds will be given.
The new round of restrictions for COVID starts Wednesday in Ontario
During Monday’s announcement, the province announced a two-week school closure, days after the government said children would attend classes in person on Wednesday.
The province said it will also provide free childcare for front-line workers with school-age children.
The city says the ministry will implement a “targeted urgent child care program” for enrolled school-age children for the week of January 10-14.
In a statement Tuesday, the city noted that planning was underway, with further details to come, including a list of approved emergency childcare sites.
The city says the province is re-implementing the same list of eligibility which was decided for the emergency child care program in April 2021.
“This list also offers the first municipalities and nations the ability to designate such an essential person according to the unique needs of their community,” the city website. UNITED.
London, Ont. – Area school boards preparing for the transition to online learning come on Wednesday
Ford also announced during Monday’s press conference that the province would reinstate a directive ordering hospitals to stop non-urgent and non-urgent surgeries to maintain critical care capacity and human resources.
It comes as local and provincial hospitals have seen an increasing number of COVID-19 patients in their care, and an increase in infections involving staff. At least 59 COVID-19 patients have been in the care of the Center for Health Sciences in London since Tuesday, with 10 in critical adult care / ICU – an increase of 31 and one, respectively, as of Friday.
Meanwhile, at least 210 LHSC staff were listed as positive with COVID as of Tuesday, up from 152 on Friday. Explosions have also been reported in two paved areas, one at University Hospital and one at Victoria Hospital.
GTA hospitals call it ‘orange code’ to help address Omicron-induced COVID-19 growth
“We will move outpatient care appointments from inpatient care to virtual care, where possible,” said Carol Young-Ricthie, executive vice president and chief executive officer of nursing at the LHSC, during a press conference Monday.
“Every patient, whose operation or procedures are affected, will be contacted directly by their care team. We ask patients who have not been contacted to come to their appointment as planned. “
The move represented a policy change for hospitals that have spent the past few months prioritizing resources to capture a large number of delayed procedures during previous waves of coronavirus infection.
It is not yet clear how many procedures the LHSC may be affected by the latter measure.
– with files from The Canadian Press
