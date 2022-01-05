BEIJING – China on Wednesday reported a sharp drop in local COVID-19 infections in the northern city of Xian, which has been under a severe blockade for the past two weeks testing the city’s ability to provide supplies to those who are locked in their homes.

With the start of the Beijing Olympics on February 4, China is doubling measures to prevent any new outbreaks that could affect the proceedings.

People are told to travel in and out of Beijing only if absolutely necessary, and hotels have largely stopped making new bookings. Athletes, officials and journalists are entering an anti-pandemic bubble once they arrive and will stay inside it until the end of the February 4-20 Winter Games.

No fans from outside China are allowed and most spectators are expected to be drawn from schools, government offices and the military and not from the general public.

Underscoring the importance of the event, Chinese President and Communist Party leader Xi Jinping visited the Olympic venues around the capital on Tuesday, including the main media center.

“Organizing major international sporting events such as the Winter Olympics will be an opportunity to increase the influence of Chinese culture, the scope of news reporting and the soft power of nations,” Xi was quoted as saying by the official Xinhua News Agency.

Concerns over the blast add to controversy over the protracted Human Rights Record Games in China, with the United States and close allies announcing a diplomatic boycott. Xi is seeking re-election for a third five-year term as leader this year and is eager to avoid any development that could damage his reputation.

The National Health Commission on Wednesday announced only 35 new cases in Xi’an, home to the famous statues of Terracotta warriors along with major industries, from 95 the day before.

This marks a steady decline as new daily cases reached 100, prompting officials to maintain and in some cases tighten restrictions on people leaving their homes.

Xi’an has seen more than 1,600 cases, but no deaths in his recent rise. This is a small number compared to outbreaks in other countries, a sign that China’s zero-tolerance strategy of quarantining any case, mass testing and trying to block new infections from abroad has helped it contain outbreaks of gave me.

China has also vaccinated nearly 85% of its population, according to Our World in Data. Shooting has helped reduce the severity of the disease, although Chinese vaccines are considered less effective than those used elsewhere.

The blockades, however, are much stricter than anything seen in the West, and they have demanded an extraordinary tax on the economy and lives of millions of people.

Several complaints have been made in Xi’an about food shortages, but officials have defended the measures and pledged to provide adequate supplies. Some residents are getting free food packages, while others are ordering food online.

Officials have not given a specific date for the lifting of the blockade.

However, Chen Zhijun, deputy director of the City Center for Disease Control, said this would come after Xi’an determined that there were no new transmissions among the general population and the only new cases were among his close contacts. infected who have already been quarantined.

At least two county Communist Party officials in Xi’an have been fired for failing in their duties to control the blast and a third, the head of the city’s big data management office, Liu Jun, has been suspended, reported Xinhua on Wednesday.

This came after the city health code system that monitors vaccination movements and statuses collapsed on Dec. 20 due to high traffic while the number of cases was rising, Xinhua said.

Another city, Yuzhou in Henan province, was placed in isolation over the weekend following the discovery of only three asymptomatic cases.

Only emergency vehicles are allowed on the streets, classes are suspended and businesses providing services to the public are closed to all but the essential needs of the city of 1.17 million.

Henan Province reported two new asymptomatic cases Wednesday, though it was unclear if they were in Yuzhou, where officials said Wednesday they plan to have 5,000 beds in quarantine locations within days. Several other cities in the province have ordered mass testing, closure of public facilities and restricted or suspended intercity travel, although only a small number of cases have been detected.

China has reported a total of 102,932 cases nationwide, with the death toll remaining stable at 4,636.

This story has been corrected to show Yuzhou population as 1.17 million, not 1.7 million.