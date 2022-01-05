International
China reports huge drop in virus cases in closed Xi’an
BEIJING – China on Wednesday reported a sharp drop in local COVID-19 infections in the northern city of Xian, which has been under a severe blockade for the past two weeks testing the city’s ability to provide supplies to those who are locked in their homes.
With the start of the Beijing Olympics on February 4, China is doubling measures to prevent any new outbreaks that could affect the proceedings.
People are told to travel in and out of Beijing only if absolutely necessary, and hotels have largely stopped making new bookings. Athletes, officials and journalists are entering an anti-pandemic bubble once they arrive and will stay inside it until the end of the February 4-20 Winter Games.
No fans from outside China are allowed and most spectators are expected to be drawn from schools, government offices and the military and not from the general public.
Underscoring the importance of the event, Chinese President and Communist Party leader Xi Jinping visited the Olympic venues around the capital on Tuesday, including the main media center.
“Organizing major international sporting events such as the Winter Olympics will be an opportunity to increase the influence of Chinese culture, the scope of news reporting and the soft power of nations,” Xi was quoted as saying by the official Xinhua News Agency.
Concerns over the blast add to controversy over the protracted Human Rights Record Games in China, with the United States and close allies announcing a diplomatic boycott. Xi is seeking re-election for a third five-year term as leader this year and is eager to avoid any development that could damage his reputation.
The National Health Commission on Wednesday announced only 35 new cases in Xi’an, home to the famous statues of Terracotta warriors along with major industries, from 95 the day before.
This marks a steady decline as new daily cases reached 100, prompting officials to maintain and in some cases tighten restrictions on people leaving their homes.
Xi’an has seen more than 1,600 cases, but no deaths in his recent rise. This is a small number compared to outbreaks in other countries, a sign that China’s zero-tolerance strategy of quarantining any case, mass testing and trying to block new infections from abroad has helped it contain outbreaks of gave me.
China has also vaccinated nearly 85% of its population, according to Our World in Data. Shooting has helped reduce the severity of the disease, although Chinese vaccines are considered less effective than those used elsewhere.
The blockades, however, are much stricter than anything seen in the West, and they have demanded an extraordinary tax on the economy and lives of millions of people.
Several complaints have been made in Xi’an about food shortages, but officials have defended the measures and pledged to provide adequate supplies. Some residents are getting free food packages, while others are ordering food online.
Officials have not given a specific date for the lifting of the blockade.
However, Chen Zhijun, deputy director of the City Center for Disease Control, said this would come after Xi’an determined that there were no new transmissions among the general population and the only new cases were among his close contacts. infected who have already been quarantined.
At least two county Communist Party officials in Xi’an have been fired for failing in their duties to control the blast and a third, the head of the city’s big data management office, Liu Jun, has been suspended, reported Xinhua on Wednesday.
This came after the city health code system that monitors vaccination movements and statuses collapsed on Dec. 20 due to high traffic while the number of cases was rising, Xinhua said.
Another city, Yuzhou in Henan province, was placed in isolation over the weekend following the discovery of only three asymptomatic cases.
Only emergency vehicles are allowed on the streets, classes are suspended and businesses providing services to the public are closed to all but the essential needs of the city of 1.17 million.
Henan Province reported two new asymptomatic cases Wednesday, though it was unclear if they were in Yuzhou, where officials said Wednesday they plan to have 5,000 beds in quarantine locations within days. Several other cities in the province have ordered mass testing, closure of public facilities and restricted or suspended intercity travel, although only a small number of cases have been detected.
China has reported a total of 102,932 cases nationwide, with the death toll remaining stable at 4,636.
This story has been corrected to show Yuzhou population as 1.17 million, not 1.7 million.
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/china-reports-major-fall-virus-cases-locked-xian-82082331
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]