A drone strike on U.S. forces struck shortly after noon in western Baghdad





BAGHDAD, Jan 4 (Reuters) – (This January 4 story corrects the year Soleiman was killed in paragraph 10 by 2020, not 2021) Two drones loaded with explosives were shot down by Iraqi air defenses on Tuesday as they approached Ain al-Assad air base, which hosts US forces, west of Baghdad, said a US-led international military coalition official. U.S. officials have warned in recent weeks that they expect an increase in attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, in part because of the two-year anniversary of the assassination of senior Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register A similar attack was foiled on Monday when Iraqi air defenses shot down two drones as they approached a base waiting for U.S. forces near Baghdad International Airport. Separately, another coalition official told Reuters that the coalition had carried out attacks against an “immediate threat” after seeing several rocket launchers near the green village in Syria. While this official did not say which coalition country carried out the attacks or who was responsible for the launch sites, Iranian-backed militia forces have occasionally targeted US forces in Iraq and Syria. In Washington, the Pentagon said coalition airstrikes in Syria were not carried out by planes, but gave no further details on the threat. “I’m not in a position right now to go into specific attributions. That said, we continue to see threats against our forces in Iraq and Syria from Iran-backed militant groups,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters. The United States is leading an international military coalition fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria. There are about 900 US troops in Syria and 2,500 more in Iraq. Soleimani was killed on January 3, 2020, in a drone strike near Baghdad airport ordered by then-US President Donald Trump. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Monday that Trump must face trial for the assassination or Tehran would retaliate. Read more Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad, Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart in Washington; Written by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Howard Goller and Rosalba O’Brien Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

