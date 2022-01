North Korea launches suspected ballistic missile off east coast, says Japan

North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile from its east coast on Wednesday, authorities in the region reported, underscoring leader Kim Jong Un’s New Year’s oath to strengthen the military to counter an unstable international situation.

The Japan Coast Guard, which initially reported the launch, said it could be a ballistic missile, but gave no further details. “Since last year, North Korea has repeatedly launched missiles, which is very unfortunate,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea, armed with nuclear weapons, dropped an unidentified shell on the east coast, without giving details. United Nations Security Council resolutions ban all ballistic missile tests from North Korea and have imposed sanctions on the programs. In state media briefings of a speech Kim delivered before the New Year, the North Korean leader did not specifically mention missiles or nuclear weapons, but said national defense should be strengthened. North Korea is under international sanctions over its nuclear weapons program, but since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic it has become even more isolated, imposing border blockades that have slowed trade in one stream and stifled any personal diplomatic engagement. . It has also stood by a self-imposed moratorium on testing intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) or nuclear weapons. The last tests of the ICBMs or a nuclear bomb were in 2017, before Kim embarked on a diplomatic step in the United States and South Korea that has since stalled. But the country has continued to test new short-range ballistic missiles, including one launched by a submarine in October. Kim’s last speech did not mention South Korea’s efforts to resume stalled negotiations or the United States offer unconditional talks, casting doubt on South Korean President Moon Jae’s push to make progress. before his term ends in May. The White House, the Pentagon and the US State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. At a regular news conference Monday, State Department spokesman Ned Price reiterated the U.S. desire for dialogue with North Korea aimed at boosting the security of the United States and its allies in the region. He reiterated that Washington had no hostile intentions towards North Korea and was prepared to meet without preconditions. Price declined to comment on Kim’s weakest appearance in a photo recently published in North Korean state media and on speculation about his health, saying “we do not want to add to that speculation.” (Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220104-north-korea-fires-unidentified-projectile-according-to-south-s-military The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos