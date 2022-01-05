How public health constraints change on each side of the Ottawa River





Residents of Canada’s capital region know that there is more than the Ottawa River that separates the two main municipalities, Ottawa and Gatineau, Que. The pandemic has shed light on the fact that the two cities reside in different provinces as Quebec and Ontario have often taken different approaches to public health measures. But the last round of restrictions from each province is fairly uniform with a few exceptions. With the latest Ontario restrictions taking effect Wednesday, here are some things you can and can do in both Ottawa and Gatineau. restaurants Gatineau residents hoping to still be able to sit inside a restaurant eating out in Ottawa will no longer be able to do so. As of Wednesday, all indoor dining is prohibited in bars and restaurants in Ottawa. This is in line with the Quebec rules that were put in place on New Year’s Eve. Ontario is allowing outdoor dining with some restrictions. The sale of alcohol is prohibited after 22:00 and consumption must be stopped at 23:00 Pickup and delivery is allowed to continue in both Ontario and Quebec. Religious services Indoor religious services in Ontario are allowed to continue with some restrictions, but only funerals are allowed in Quebec. (Francis Ferland / CBC) All inland religious services are allowed to continue in Ontario, but should be limited to 50 percent capacity. This includes weddings and funerals. Outdoor services in Ontario are allowed as long as the persons present can keep a distance of two meters from each other. In Quebec, a funeral, with 25 people, is the only religious service allowed indoors. Other services, including weddings, can be performed outdoors with a maximum of 250 people. An outdoor wedding reception after the ceremony should be limited to 50 people. Gyms, indoor sports On both sides of the river indoor sports facilities and gyms are closed with a few exceptions. In Quebec, training can continue if practiced by a single person, by two people in pairs, or by residents of the same residence. In Ontario, Olympic, Paralympic and professional sports leagues and elite amateur sports are allowed to continue their training. Museums, libraries Unlike Ontario, museums in Quebec are allowed to be open, but the Canadian Historical Museum has decided to stay closed until January 19th. (Simon Lasalle / Radio Canada) The Capital District does not lack museums, but recent restrictions mean most will be closed. Museums and galleries in Ontario are being forced to close, while in Quebec they are allowed to stay open. Despite this, the Canadian Historical Museum in Gatineau has decided to stay closed until January 19th. Libraries in both provinces are allowed to stay open. In Ontario, capacity is limited to 50 percent, while Quebec says they must allow physical distancing. fun Both provinces have suspended indoor entertainment venues, including theaters, concert halls, arcades and cinemas. External locations are allowed to continue operating. In Ontario there is a capacity limit of 50 percent, in Quebec most countries will be limited to 250 people and masks are strongly recommended.

