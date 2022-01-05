Iranian plane crash undermines decision “unprecedented in Canadian law”, lawyers say





The hackers targeted a virtual press conference on Tuesday held by lawyers and family members of the victims of the crash of a passenger plane by the Iranian army two years ago. Family members, along with their legal team, had launched a video available to the media to discuss a court ruling that gave them millions. An Ontario court has awarded more than $ 107 million to the families of six accident victims. Lawyers Mark Arnold and Jonah Arnold called the damages decision “unprecedented in Canadian law.” Read more: Ontario court awards $ 107 million to families for crash of flight 752 in Iran Mark Arnold would not disclose how the legal team planned to raise money from the Iranian government, but said they knew where Iran’s Canadian and international assets could be located. The story goes down the ad “If anyone from the Islamic Republic of Iran is in this call, if the Supreme Leader is in this call, we will pursue your assets, gentlemen,” Arnold said. Moments later, Zoom’s press conference erupted with heavy metal music and pornographic images that lasted for nearly three minutes before lawyers ended the call.















3:21

Follow-up for response to the crash of Ukrainian flight PS752





Follow-up to the response to the crash of Ukrainian flight PS752 June 25, 2021

The court ruling, made public on Monday, followed a May ruling that the rocket attacks constituted a deliberate act of terrorism, paving the way for relatives of those killed to seek reparations from Iran. Trends Federalists weigh fines as passengers remove masks on the Sunwing flight to Mexico

Cough, cold or COVID-19? Doctors say that with overlapping symptoms, it is impossible to distinguish In the sentencing decision, Ontario Supreme Court Judge Edward Belobaba found in a balance of probabilities that the missiles that shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight were deliberately fired at a time when there was no armed conflict in the area. The story goes down the ad As a result, he found it constituted an act of terrorism that would undermine Iran’s immunity against civil litigation. While the State Immunity Act protects foreign states from legal claims, the Law on Justice for Victims of Terrorism provides an exception in cases where losses are caused by terrorist activity. Read more: Canada, other countries say it has patience with Iran that is tired during the talks on the planes More than 100 of the 176 people killed in the January 8, 2020 plane crash had ties to Canada, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents. Belobaba awarded $ 7 million in damages and $ 100 million in damages, plus interest, to family members who went to court. It was not immediately clear how the money could be collected from Iran.















1:37

Canadian families of PS752 flight victims publish crash report





Canadian Families of PS752 Flight Victims Release Crash Report November 24, 2021

