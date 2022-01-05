Brighton’s transfer news: Club announce Polish’s 8 million signing Kacper Kozlowski





Brighton has announced the signing of Polish midfielder Kacper Kozlowski’s prospect from Pogon Szczecin. Kozlowski, 18, has joined for 8 million in a four-year deal and will be sent on loan to Belgian league leaders Royale Union St-Gilloise. Brighton’s interest in him was revealed by Athletics last week. He became the youngest player ever to appear in a European Championship last summer, breaking Jude Bellinghams record when he appeared as a substitute against Spain. Kozlowski has been a regular for second-placed Pogo in the League’s Extraclass League for the last two seasons, appearing for them during the current season in the Europa League. Technical director Dan Ashworth said: “He is a brilliant young talent and we are very pleased to have completed the signing of Kacper, who has made a lot of progress in his career at a very early stage. Kacper’s initial plan in the short term will be for him to spend the rest of the season on loan with the Union. David Weir and his team will monitor his progress there. Coach Graham Potter added: His style of play suits us and our style. During my time here, we have done very well in recruiting players for the future and Kacper is a similar signature. He will initially come out on loan, as it is important for him to continue his development and he wants to continue playing regularly. We will look at him with interest, as he is a very exciting young talent and a player I look forward to working with in the future. Reports had linked Kozlowski to Liverpool, but Poland has become a popular hunting ground for recruiting Brighton players. His international friend Jakub Moder, signed by Lech Poznan in October 2020 for 6 million, has played in all but three Brightons Premier League games this season. Versatile defender Michal Karbownik, bought by Warsaw Legia at the same time as Moder, has been hampered by an injury during a season-long loan spell at Olympiakos, which includes a buy-out clause for the Greek club. (Photo: Rafal Oleksiewicz / PressFocus / MB Media / Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theathletic.com/news/brighton-announce-signing-of-poland-international-kacper-kozlowski/RBNCS3MVg9Pu/

