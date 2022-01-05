International
Ofodile was elected a lifelong member of the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations
Uche Ewelukwa Ofodile, EJ Ball Professor of Law, has been elected a lifelong member of the United States Council on Foreign Relations, one of the world’s leading foreign policy organizations.
With her election to the council, Ofodile becomes one of the few Arkansans and Africans to be elected a member of the venerable organization.
Ofodile hopes to seize the opportunity to bring attention to some of the most pressing issues of our time, including sustainability and climate change; food, nutrition and water insecurity; corporate social responsibility and accountability; global governance issues and challenges; and the risks and opportunities associated with artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies. “I am extremely excited by my lifelong choice in the Foreign Relations Council, whose activities I have been following for more than 20 years,” Ofodile said. “I am inspired by the life and achievements of the honorable members of the council, who are all visionaries and changers. I hope that through my involvement in this association, I can influence Africa and the world for the better. ”
Ofodile described how Arkansas plays a major and growing role in global affairs and said, “It’s time for Arkansas to give their voice to the weighty issues of our time, from climate change to plastic waste, human trafficking and intelligence. artificial “.
Willam Alford, Henry L. Stimson, a law professor and vice dean for the Graduate Program and International Law Studies at Harvard Law School, said: “I am thrilled that Professor Uche Ewelukwa Ofodile has been elected to the Foreign Relations Council. She is a world leader in stock exchanges related to China-Africa relations and as someone who shares this interest, I can say that her work, which started long before this topic became important, is extremely creative, while it is deeply rigorous.
Shontavia Johnson, a law student and former Ofodile student, said: “Professor Ofodile’s scholarships, talks, and lectures around the world firmly strengthen her position as a leader in global discourse and facilitator of law and policy at all levels. of governance. ” Johnson, who is currently Vice President of the Association for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Clemson University, added: to give its voice to critical global issues and provide advice on the important foreign policy choices facing the United States and countries and communities around the world. ”
Ofodile is a senior fellow at the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government at Harvard Kennedy School, an honorary member of the Asian Institute of International Financial Law in Hong Kong, and an associate professor of African and African-American Studies at Fulbright College in U of A. of Arts and Sciences. She researches and writes in the fields of intellectual property law, international trade law, international investment law and international dispute resolution. She has published numerous articles, including in magazines in Yale, Michigan and Vanderbilt, among others. She is currently working on two books, one of which is with Oxford University. Ofodile is on the Editorial Advisory Committee of International Legal Materials and currently serves as the editor of book reviews for Law and Practice of International Courts and Tribunals. Ofodile is the recipient of numerous awards, including awards from the Carnegie Council for International Ethics and Affairs, the Albert Einstein Institute, the Academy for Human Rights and Humanitarian Law, the Southeast Association of Law Schools, and the American Bar Association Section. International. She is the former secretary general of the African Society of International Law.
With her election, Ofodile joins an organization whose members are among the most distinguished and prominent leaders in the foreign policy arena, including senior government officials, well-known scholars, business leaders, and well-known journalists. , prominent lawyers and prominent nonprofit professionals. Members of the Council on Foreign Relations include former President William J. Clinton; former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and Condoleezza Rice; former Arizona Gov. Janet Napolitano; current and former members of the US Congress Eric Cantor and Dianne Feinstein; TV presenters like Fareed Zakaria, Joe Scarborough, Dan Rather and Tom Brokaw; and several CEOs of some of the largest corporations in the US and the world.
FOREIGN RELATIONS ADVICE
Established in 1921, Council on Foreign Relations is an independent, non-partisan membership organization, think tank, publisher and educational institution dedicated to informing the public about the foreign policy choices facing the US and the world.
According to Global Go To Think Tank Index Report 2019.
The Council has since 1922 published the widely circulated and highly regarded magazine on international affairs External work. The Council also directs the David Rockefeller Study Program, which influences foreign policy by making recommendations to the presidential administration and the diplomatic community and testifying before Congress.
In nominating a candidate for membership, council members are required to address several criteria, including standing among colleagues; intellectual achievement and expertise; the degree of current experience, interest and involvement in international affairs or in other areas affecting international affairs; as well as the promise of future achievements and services in foreign relations.
About the University of Arkansas School of Law: The law school offers a competitive JD as well as an advanced LL.M. program, which are taught by nationally recognized faculties. The school offers unique opportunities for students to participate in pro bono work, extras, inpatient clinics, competitions and food and agricultural initiatives. The school seeks to identify, discuss, and challenge issues of race, color, ethnicity, and the impacts they have on students, faculty, and staff members in an effort to achieve a diverse, inclusive, and equitable community. The law school has a rich history and culture.
About the University of Arkansas: As Arkansas’s leading institution, U of A offers an internationally competitive education in more than 200 academic programs. Founded in 1871, U of A contributes more than $ 2.2 billion for the Arkansas economy through teaching new knowledge and skills, entrepreneurship and job development, discovery through research and creative activity while also providing training for professional disciplines. The Carnegie Foundation ranks the U of A among the top 3% of American colleges and universities with the highest level of research activity. US News & World Report ranks U and A among the best public universities in the country. See how U of A works to build a better world Arkansas Research News.
