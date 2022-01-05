Alien stars and shooters while Japanese rugby follows the global appeal

International
Tokyo (AFP) Japan’s rugby union season kicks off on Friday with big ambitions, language-changing team names and a renaming that has left some fans wondering which version of the sport they will follow.
Japanese rugby bosses want to create the “best league in the world” with 2019 world player Pieter-Steph du Toit and Australians Samu Kerevi and Quade Cooper among the foreign talents on the show.
Organizers also plan to invite southern hemisphere teams to play with Japanese clubs in “special cross-border matches”.
But the rugby union’s new race name – Japan Rugby League One – has confused some with its apparent reference to the 13-a-side version of the game.
And others have been left speechless by the renamed names of teams like NTT Communications Shining Arcs Tokyo-Bay Urayasu and NTT DoCoMo Red Hurricanes Osaka.
The launch has also been overshadowed by a scandal, with NEC Green Rockets Tokatsu firing Blake Ferguson this week after the former Australian rugby league international was arrested on drug charges.
Japan’s three-tier Rugby League One – which replaces the old Top League – kicks off with an exhibition opening at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on Friday.
“When the opportunity arose, it was something I did not think twice,” said Springbok CEO Du Toit, who has joined the Toyota Verblitz.
“I think rugby at the moment in Japan is a really fast and very capable game and maybe that’s how the game will develop in the future.”
Du Toit is one of a number of high-profile international players who have transferred to Japan in recent years.
Australia captain Michael Hooper and New Zealand Beauden Barrett both had stays there last season, while Springboks World Cup winner Malcolm Marx and Willie le Roux return for the new season.
The chief operating officer of the Japanese Rugby One League, Hajime Shoji, told AFP that the teams will continue to lure key overseas players, who are partially withdrawing from the salaries offered.
And he said plans are underway to invite southern hemisphere sides to Japan to play league champions.
“One thing that is different from what went before is that we are looking from the outside to the rest of the world and trying to connect,” he said.
Signs that stand out
The chances of Japanese clubs signing more big names have been boosted by Australia’s release of the so-called “Giteau Law”, which barred overseas players from representing Australia if they did not appear in at least 60 tests.
A slight easing of the rule means that more players are eligible to play for the Wallabies while conducting their trade with overseas teams.
Kerevi, Cooper and Sean McMahon all played for Australia last year keeping their lucrative contracts for the Japanese club.
But there is unlikely to be a pullback for former Wallaby defender Israel Folau, who has joined the Shining Arcs for the new season.
Folau was fired from Rugby Australia in 2019 after saying that “hell awaits” homosexuals.
“So far he has been great – he is a great man and has done a lot of great things for the team,” Shane Gates said of his controversial new teammate.
“Getting caught up in everything that has happened in the past will not help us as a team.”
Local roots
As attractive signings have grabbed the headlines, the biggest change for Japan’s new league is the way clubs work.
Previously they were run as the divisions of corporate giants like Toyota and Panasonic and the league matches were organized by the Japan Rugby Football Union.
Now, clubs are responsible for their day-to-day operations and finding sponsors, and have to play their games in a certain “home area”, taking steps towards finding a permanent stadium.
Clubs have also taken on new names in an effort to remove them from their corporate roots and establish links with local communities.
League officials are keen to rekindle the excitement created by the 2019 World Cup, which was attended by millions of Japanese.
The launch of the new league was delayed by the Covid pandemic, but South Africa Gates believes it is not too late to regain momentum.
“I think the world has seen the growth of the Japanese national rugby team,” he said.
“I think now they are hoping that domestic competition can also take that step.”
