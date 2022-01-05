International
Omicron in Ottawa: With limited testing, public health behind ‘hospitalization curve’
The Ottawa Health Medical Officer says the Ottawa Public Health Department is closely monitoring COVID-19 hospitalizations as a key indicator of how much virus is in the community because testing is limited to a certain number of groups.
Speaking to reporters at a news conference Tuesday, Dr. Vera Etches said the Omicron variant has changed the way public health approaches the pandemic.
“The number of people who test positive is not a good indicator of the amount of COVID in the community because it is limited to certain populations,” Etches said. “Following this curve will not help us.”
Etches said observing how hospitals are affected will give public health a better idea of how the virus is affecting the community.
“We will follow that hospitalization curve if the amount of COVID continues to increase, we will see an increase in hospitalization and then when it falls, we can have some confidence that the amount of COVID in our community is decreasing. . ” she said.
“We are in a different kind of pandemic now. Omicron has really changed the way we approach this,” Etches said. “We are no longer looking to find any person who is positive with a test, counts and contains. We have to assume, because of the amount there and the limits in our testing system, that if anyone has symptoms, it could be Omicron and “The best way to control the transmission is for people to stay home with their family when they are sick.”
As of December 31, 2021, PCR testing is recommended only for people with COVID-19 symptoms from one of the following groups. Everyone else is required to stay home and be isolated for at least five days with their family if they show symptoms.
Patients hospitalized
Patients in the Emergency Departments, at the discretion of the attending physician
Healthcare workers facing patients
Staff, residents, essential care providers, and visitors to hospitals and living facilities clustered, including long-term care, nursing homes, First Nation nursing homes, group homes, shelters, hostels, temporary facilities of foreign workers and correctional institutions
Outpatients for whom treatment for COVID-19 is being considered
Homeless or homeless
People from the First Nation, Inuit and Métis communities and individuals traveling to these communities for work
Symptomatic primary and secondary school students and educational staff who have received a home school PCR testing kit through their school
People on admission / transfer to or from the hospital or aggregated living environment
High-risk contacts and asymptomatic / symptomatic persons in the context of confirmed or suspected outbreaks in high-risk settings, including hospitals, long-term care, nursing homes, and other residential facilities, as well as others run by Ottawa Public Health
Individuals and an accompanying caregiver, with prior written approval for medical services abroad by the Director General, OHIP
Asymptomatic hospital testing, long-term care, nursing homes and other residential facilities and facilities according to provincial guidelines and / or directives
Ottawa Public Health Panel and COVID-19 continues to publish daily case counts, but says the confirmed cases are an understatement of the actual number of people with COVID-19 in Ottawa.
The Ottawa-based COVID-19 Testing Task Force, which coordinates testing centers in the city, says changes in provincial testing criteria mark a significant change and are understandably disruptive to many.
“Throughout the pandemic, testing has remained an important approach to detecting and tracking COVID-19. With the Omicron variant and its increased transmissibility, the increase in cases and contacts has exceeded the ability of testing centers and public health to maintain access. “We are in a scenario where it is vital to unleash the much-needed testing capacity to ensure that front-line services can continue to function and to ensure that those at risk of higher scores and those caring for them to have timely access to test results. “
The task force has also said that emergency departments will apply the same testing criteria as assessment centers.
“Ottawa area hospitals are seeing residents coming to emergency departments for a COVID-19 test. The Ottawa emergency departments apply the same criteria to those in the general public with symptoms or exposures that do not require hospitalization, and to “therefore these individuals will not be tested,” the group said. “It is important that hospital emergency departments continue to focus their resources on urgent illness and injury.”
Etches says the best way to manage Omicron version transmission at this time is to limit contact with as many people as possible.
“The growth rate needs to slow down with people limiting their contacts,” she said. “We would expect exponential growth to start to slow down now that people are limiting the number of people they are meeting indoors without masks.”
She also says that while vaccination is not stopping infection and transmission, it is still effective in keeping people out of the hospital.
“I will continue to recommend that we have that protection from vaccines and that I think, after this wave, we should end up in a country with more immunity across the board.”
