Skepticism hails Novak Djokovic vaccination exclusion
Was there any doubt that Novak Djokovic, with or without a shot, would end up in Melbourne this month to defend his Australian Open title?
Not apparently among his competitors. Many realized immediately after the tournament announced late last year that players could apply for a medical exemption from the Covid-19 vaccination requirement so that officials could find a way for Djokovic, the 20-time Grand Slam champion, who urren vaccine. to compete for the 10th record title in Australia.
And when that exclusion came on Tuesday, and Djokovic, a Serb ranked first, posted a photo of himself on Twitter announcing his imminent departure for Australia, the reaction among the pro-tennis elite varied from skeptical to inspiration.
There was this exchange from Alex de Minaur and James Duckworth, both from Australia, after losing their singles matches in the ATP Cup, a team tournament in Sydney.
If he meets the criteria, then, yes, he should be able to come, Duckworth said.
“This is very politically correct,” de Minaur said with a laugh. As James has said very wisely, I think he said all the right things there. Look, I just think it’s very interesting, that’s all I’ll say.
But there was this: I hope he wins it all, posted on Twitter Tennys Sandgren, another professional and skeptical player open to vaccines / science. Sandgren, an American, is not participating in the Australian Open.
Pak background.
Djokovic, who is linked to Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the biggest Grand Slam titles for men, has long had some non-traditional views of science and medicine (he once claimed that prayer and faith can purify water toxic) and there has been a complicated problem. relations with the pandemic.
In June 2020, when sports were still largely closed and long before experts considered it safe for people to gather and hold major events, Djokovic hosted a series of exhibition matches in Serbia and Croatia and invited some of the players best world for him. participate. They were forced and some of them became infected with the coronavirus, including Djokovic.
Eventually, vaccines became available and a debate ensued over the need for tennis players to be vaccinated, to protect themselves, tennis fans and tournament organizers, as the tournaments are an 11-month journey around the world. Djokovic was firmly against this. He has long said that vaccination is a private and personal decision that should not be mandated.
This put him at odds with his main rivals, Federer and Nadal, who have been vaccinated. Just last month, Nadal said he had no stance on a mandate, but pushed back on experts who said vaccines were the best way to protect everyone.
I do not claim to know more than what authorized people say, Nadal said last month during his preparation for the Australian Open in the UAE. He tested positive for coronavirus upon his return to Spain. If people who really know say we should be vaccinated, who am I to create a different opinion?
Throughout the past year, the WTA, the women’s professional tournament, and the ATP, men’s circuit, did not require a vaccination, although players often had to adhere to staying within a strict bubble-like environment as they traveled the world.
But then the Australian Open announced that the vaccine would be required to enter the country. Djokovic’s father called the mandate blackmail. A showdown between the tournament organizers and Novak Djokovic appeared inevitable, producing mixed emotions at the top of the game.
Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know
Global growth. The coronavirus is spreading faster than ever at the beginning of 2022, but the last days of 2021 brought the encouraging news that the Omicron variant produces less severe diseases than the previous waves. As such, governments are focusing more on expanding vaccination than on limiting the spread.
Djokovic’s absence would make victory easier for his rivals. But while he is not exactly close to Federer or Nadal, Djokovic is hugely popular among many key players, including key members of the so-called next generation like Alexander Zverev of Germany, Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece. , which also occur. to be his neighbors in Monte Carlo.
Hopefully the Australian government will make an exception or whatever it can do so that he can participate there, Zverev said in November at the ATP finals in Italy.
Such an exception had the potential to become a nest of political wasps in Australia. The country has waged one of the most successful battles against Covid-19, but it has come at a high price. The strict blockade has lasted for months. International borders were mostly closed until late. Incoming travelers had to adhere to an expensive two-week quarantine upon arrival. For long periods, domestic travel between states was also banned. The country has experienced only 2,200 deaths, but since opening its borders late last year, it is now dealing with more than 30,000 cases a day.
However, as the Australian Open approached, Craig Tiley, the tournament director, announced that in line with the government of Victoria, the state where Melbourne is located, there would be an independent review process to consider possible medical exemptions for unvaccinated players who had a reason.
Players had to cross the group with two panels of medical experts. The process involved editing personal information to ensure privacy, but the emphasis on privacy also meant that the panel and the tour issued no excuse for okokovi.’S exclusion.
In a statement Tuesday, Tiley said: “Fair and independent protocols were established to evaluate medical exclusion applications that will enable us to ensure that the Australian Open 2022 is safe and enjoyable for all.” At the heart of this process was that decisions were made by independent medical experts and that each applicant was given due consideration.
Not everyone in the game believed this.
I think if it were me who would not have been vaccinated, I would not have benefited from an exception, said Jamie Murray from Britain on Tuesday after his double match in the ATP Cup. But congratulations to him that it became clear to come to Australia and compete.
In a week and a half, Djokovic will do that.
