Skepticism hails Novak Djokovic vaccination exclusion

Eventually, vaccines became available and a debate ensued over the need for tennis players to be vaccinated, to protect themselves, tennis fans and tournament organizers, as the tournaments are an 11-month journey around the world. Djokovic was firmly against this. He has long said that vaccination is a private and personal decision that should not be mandated.

Updated January 5, 2022, 5:11 AM ET

This put him at odds with his main rivals, Federer and Nadal, who have been vaccinated. Just last month, Nadal said he had no stance on a mandate, but pushed back on experts who said vaccines were the best way to protect everyone.

I do not claim to know more than what authorized people say, Nadal said last month during his preparation for the Australian Open in the UAE. He tested positive for coronavirus upon his return to Spain. If people who really know say we should be vaccinated, who am I to create a different opinion?

Throughout the past year, the WTA, the women’s professional tournament, and the ATP, men’s circuit, did not require a vaccination, although players often had to adhere to staying within a strict bubble-like environment as they traveled the world.

But then the Australian Open announced that the vaccine would be required to enter the country. Djokovic’s father called the mandate blackmail. A showdown between the tournament organizers and Novak Djokovic appeared inevitable, producing mixed emotions at the top of the game.

Djokovic’s absence would make victory easier for his rivals. But while he is not exactly close to Federer or Nadal, Djokovic is hugely popular among many key players, including key members of the so-called next generation like Alexander Zverev of Germany, Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece. , which also occur. to be his neighbors in Monte Carlo.

Hopefully the Australian government will make an exception or whatever it can do so that he can participate there, Zverev said in November at the ATP finals in Italy.