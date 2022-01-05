International
This new low-cost vaccine for COVID-19 could change the game for low-income countriesExBulletin
A low-cost vaccine called Corbevax can help solve the problem of getting safe and effective COVID vaccines in poor and middle-income countries.
MARY LOUISE KELLY, PRACTICAL:
Let’s stay with the pandemic and the catastrophic growth of the omicron variant. It is a painful reminder that until the whole world is vaccinated, new, potentially dangerous variants of COVID-19 are likely to appear, and they can appear anywhere and spread everywhere. Supply and cost have been barriers to getting vaccines in many parts of the world, but NPR Joe Palca has this story about a new COVID vaccine that could alleviate both of these problems.
JOE PALCA, BYLINE: The vaccine is called Corbevax. It was developed by two medical researchers at the Texas Children’s Center for Vaccine Development and Baylor College of Medicine.
MARIA ELENA BOTTAZZI: My name is Maria Elena Bottazzi.
PETER HOTEZ: I am Peter Hotez.
PALCA: Hotez and Bottazzi have worked together on vaccines for decades, especially vaccines for diseases affecting the poorest countries. When the SARS outbreak occurred in 2003, the couple actually developed a vaccine against the coronavirus that caused the disease, although when the virus disappeared a year later, a vaccine was needed.
When the COVID-19 coronavirus appeared, Bottazzi and Hotez realized they could remove the dust from their old technology and modify it for use in the current blast. Hotez says Washington was not so interested.
HOTEZ: People were so obsessed with innovation that no one thought, hey, maybe we could use a low-cost, sustainable, and easy vaccine that could vaccinate the whole world.
BOTTAZZI: Honestly, we could not have any attraction in the US, but our mission is always to enable technologies for the production and use of low- and middle-income countries.
PALCA: So they raised money from private philanthropists to modify their SARS vaccine to create Corbevax. Hotez says that unlike the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna and the viral vector vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, the tools to make Corbevax are proven and real.
HOTEZ: These are the same technologies that were common in the hepatitis B vaccine. This has been around for four decades.
PALCA: So they were relatively confident that Corbevax would be safe and effective.
HOTEZ: And it’s free. It is, you know, a dollar, a dollar – fifty a dose. You will not get less than that.
PALCA: The trust of Hotez and Bottazzi seems to be justified. The vaccine has now received urgent use authorization from regulators in India. In clinical studies, it was shown to be 90% effective in preventing diseases caused by the original COVID strain and 80% against the delta variant. It is still being tested against omicron.
An Indian vaccine manufacturer called Biological E is now making the vaccine. The company says it is producing 100 million doses a month and has already sold 300 million doses to the Indian government. But Keith Martin thinks this is just the beginning because Hotez and Bottazzi plan to license their technology to anyone who comes. Martin is with the Consortium of Universities for Global Health in Washington, DC
KEITH MARTIN: Corbevax is a game changer. It will enable countries around the world, especially low-income countries, to be able to produce these vaccines and distribute them in a way that is affordable, effective and safe.
PALCA: A hurdle for Corbevax technology – it may take months to make a new vaccine in response to a new variant. Modifying an RNA vaccine is faster. But Prashant Yadav says you have to compromise. Yadav is a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development in Washington DC
PRASHANT YADAV: Something that can be adapted faster versus something that can be adapted relatively quickly, but then, more importantly, can be produced with a large global capacity and at a production cost that is much lower.
PALCA: Of course, the ideal vaccine would have both qualities, and Peter Hotez is trying to develop technologies that can do that.
HOTEZ: There is no problem with promoting innovation. I think this is one of the really positive features of vaccination in the US. The problem was that it was not balanced with an old but good portfolio.
PALCA: Old but good that could be good enough to make a significant impact on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joe Palca, NPR News.
(SOUNDBITE OF QUEEN’S “IN THE SPACE KAPSULE”)
Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use website and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.
NPR transcripts are created in a fast time frame up Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor and is manufactured using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/01/04/1070338017/this-new-low-cost-covid-19-vaccine-could-be-a-game-changer-for-low-income-countr
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]