This new low-cost vaccine for COVID-19 could change the game for low-income countriesExBulletin

A low-cost vaccine called Corbevax can help solve the problem of getting safe and effective COVID vaccines in poor and middle-income countries.

Let’s stay with the pandemic and the catastrophic growth of the omicron variant. It is a painful reminder that until the whole world is vaccinated, new, potentially dangerous variants of COVID-19 are likely to appear, and they can appear anywhere and spread everywhere. Supply and cost have been barriers to getting vaccines in many parts of the world, but NPR Joe Palca has this story about a new COVID vaccine that could alleviate both of these problems.

JOE PALCA, BYLINE: The vaccine is called Corbevax. It was developed by two medical researchers at the Texas Children’s Center for Vaccine Development and Baylor College of Medicine.

MARIA ELENA BOTTAZZI: My name is Maria Elena Bottazzi.

PETER HOTEZ: I am Peter Hotez.

PALCA: Hotez and Bottazzi have worked together on vaccines for decades, especially vaccines for diseases affecting the poorest countries. When the SARS outbreak occurred in 2003, the couple actually developed a vaccine against the coronavirus that caused the disease, although when the virus disappeared a year later, a vaccine was needed.

When the COVID-19 coronavirus appeared, Bottazzi and Hotez realized they could remove the dust from their old technology and modify it for use in the current blast. Hotez says Washington was not so interested.

HOTEZ: People were so obsessed with innovation that no one thought, hey, maybe we could use a low-cost, sustainable, and easy vaccine that could vaccinate the whole world.

BOTTAZZI: Honestly, we could not have any attraction in the US, but our mission is always to enable technologies for the production and use of low- and middle-income countries.

PALCA: So they raised money from private philanthropists to modify their SARS vaccine to create Corbevax. Hotez says that unlike the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna and the viral vector vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, the tools to make Corbevax are proven and real.

HOTEZ: These are the same technologies that were common in the hepatitis B vaccine. This has been around for four decades.

PALCA: So they were relatively confident that Corbevax would be safe and effective.

HOTEZ: And it’s free. It is, you know, a dollar, a dollar – fifty a dose. You will not get less than that.

PALCA: The trust of Hotez and Bottazzi seems to be justified. The vaccine has now received urgent use authorization from regulators in India. In clinical studies, it was shown to be 90% effective in preventing diseases caused by the original COVID strain and 80% against the delta variant. It is still being tested against omicron.

An Indian vaccine manufacturer called Biological E is now making the vaccine. The company says it is producing 100 million doses a month and has already sold 300 million doses to the Indian government. But Keith Martin thinks this is just the beginning because Hotez and Bottazzi plan to license their technology to anyone who comes. Martin is with the Consortium of Universities for Global Health in Washington, DC

KEITH MARTIN: Corbevax is a game changer. It will enable countries around the world, especially low-income countries, to be able to produce these vaccines and distribute them in a way that is affordable, effective and safe.

PALCA: A hurdle for Corbevax technology – it may take months to make a new vaccine in response to a new variant. Modifying an RNA vaccine is faster. But Prashant Yadav says you have to compromise. Yadav is a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development in Washington DC

PRASHANT YADAV: Something that can be adapted faster versus something that can be adapted relatively quickly, but then, more importantly, can be produced with a large global capacity and at a production cost that is much lower.

PALCA: Of course, the ideal vaccine would have both qualities, and Peter Hotez is trying to develop technologies that can do that.

HOTEZ: There is no problem with promoting innovation. I think this is one of the really positive features of vaccination in the US. The problem was that it was not balanced with an old but good portfolio.

PALCA: Old but good that could be good enough to make a significant impact on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joe Palca, NPR News.

