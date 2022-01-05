Israel sets COVID-19 record after rule changes create whippingExBulletin



TEL AVIV, Israel Israel opened to tourists for the first time in almost two years. After just one month, it closed. Now the omicron variant has set a widely awaited record for new infections in the country, which will reopen on Sunday, but only for travelers from certain nations.

Going back has created clashes for many Israelis. Even in the relatively small and affluent Middle Eastern country, an early global leader against the coronavirus pandemic, the omicron variant is surpassing the government’s ability to make and execute clear pandemic public policies. What was once a direct vaccination regimen, testing, contact tracking and distancing for the nation of 9.4 million people, is divided into a zigzag of rules that seem to change every few days.

The confusion here, from tourism to testing, quarantine, masks and school policy, provides a glimpse of the pandemic enigma faced by governments around the world as the omicron variant burns through the population. One day, the World Health Organization will declare the pandemic over. But meanwhile, leaders are weighing how much disease, isolation and death they are willing to risk people.

In Israel as elsewhere, what is clear is that the ultra-adhesive variant of omicron has pushed the fight against COVID-19 into a more chaotic phase of rules governed by a key assumption: A large portion of the public will contract the omicron version, which is more sticky. but appears to cause less serious illness and death, especially in vaccinated people. But vaccinated people are also catching the variant, spurring an increase fed in part by agglomerations over the winter holidays.

On Wednesday, the government reported a record pandemic in Israel, with 11,978 new infections the day before. This exceeds the previous highest level of 11,345 infections in a single day, set on September 2 during the delta wave.

“There is no omicron wave control,” said Sharon Alroy-Preis, the top public health official at Israel’s Health Channel 13 this week.

“Probably no one is protected from the infection,” Jonathan Halevy, president of Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, said on Tuesday.

The new goal is to protect the most vulnerable people in society without another national stalemate, which Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the country’s 7-month government are working to avoid.

“It’s a completely different ball game,” Bennett told a news conference Sunday as he warned that the number of daily infections is expected to rise to new records in the coming weeks.

“We have to pay attention to the ball if we want to continue to engage and work with an open space as much as possible,” he added.

In everyday life, this meant confusion confusion as Bennett and the coalition government he leads struggle to agree on rules and communicate their decisions to the public.

“The Ministry of Education leaves principals to fight only with the COVID-19 chaos,” wrote a headline in the daily Haaretz on Tuesday. The lack of national instruction, history said, is forcing some school principals to decide for themselves whether to teach in person, remotely or in combination.

Bennett at the press conference argued that the government was staying agile in the face of the most challenging option. This included a government decision, after several times, to give a fourth vaccine to immunocompromised persons and people at least 60 years old. Israel is believed to be the first country in the world to offer segments of its population a second boost vaccine.

On Tuesday, Bennett announced that a preliminary study at Sheba Medical Center found that the fourth injection produced a fivefold increase in antibodies in the blood. Israel is also on the verge of making drugs available that can help people in vulnerable groups avoid serious infections.

“Most ministries are working together now better than they were under the old government,” led by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Dr. Nadav Davidovich, who heads the public health school at Ben-Gurion University and sits on the national coronavirus advisory committee.

Thus, the government decision, for example, to close Israel’s borders in late November bought time to raise the country’s vaccination rates, which rose towards the middle and end of the month. He also allowed hospitals to prepare for a possible wave of disease.

The vaccinated population has been steadily increasing, but is partially restricted by ultra-Orthodox Jews and some Arabs, who have been slow to roll up their sleeves. About 63% of people in Israel have been vaccinated twice, while about 46% have received three injections.

Our data world ranks Israel 17th in the world in terms of vaccination rate, behind other rich nations like the United Arab Emirates and the United States and just ahead of Iran’s first rival. In June, Israel was no. 1 in the list.

But it is clear from days that a new wave has come. Government data showed that new infections in Israel rose to 10,815 on Monday, about 7,000 more than a week ago. Serious illnesses have remained largely constant for several months and daily deaths from coronavirus have not exceeded two since December 13, government data show.

However, the process remains messy and confusing given the rapid spread of the variant.

The quarantines that were required two weeks ago for anyone who might have been exposed to the virus are being reduced in order to prevent the economy from stalling.

Tracking contacts has become more complicated given the lack of tests. The government also plans to tighten testing requirements to ease the burden on congested testing stations, where people have been forced to wait for hours to be checked. New rules are expected soon that will focus testing requirements on high-risk groups, such as the elderly.

The list of Israeli countries whose tourists are banned has been reduced, with the Ministry of Health recommending on Monday that Canada, France, South Africa, Hungary, Nigeria, Spain and Portugal be removed.

Travel to and from the United States and the United Kingdom remains prohibited.

There have been considerable concerns about any suggestion of “herd immunity” when enough people have either been vaccinated or cured of a past infection to stop the uncontrolled spread of the virus.

Israel’s health chief Nachman Ash said the fourth shot could be offered to more Israelis, but he is not sure if it could be delivered quickly enough.

“The price of herd immunity is a lot of infections, and that could end up happening,” Ash told Radio 103FM on Sunday. “But we do not want to achieve it through infections.”

Challenged at Sunday’s press conference over the slip charges, Bennett said he understands the frustration and confusion, but suggested the virus offers limited choices.

“We could have chosen the strategy that other countries chose, and that is setting a deadlock … this is what happened last year, with great damage,” he replied. Or, “We could have gone with him and done nothing.”

Instead, he said, “We are deciding to take responsibility, to make decisions, even if they are difficult.”