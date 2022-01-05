ACLS welcomes Deena Ragavan as Senior Program Officer for International Programs





The American Council of Learning Societies (ACLS) is pleased to welcome Deena Ragavan as Senior Program Officer for International Programs. She officially joined the staff on January 3, 2021. Ragavan brings core experience and capacity to the ACLS mission to support the development and circulation of humanities scholarships. As part of the International Programs team, she will assist in designing and implementing activities that support the humanities and social science interpreters and the communities in which they work. This includes contributing to the administration and management of peer-reviewed scholarship and grant programs, including the ACLS Program in Chinese Studies, the Robert HN Ho Family Foundation Program in Buddhist Studies, and the African Humanities Program. Prior to joining ACLS, Ragavan worked on institutional fundraising and writing grants for a wide range of nonprofit organizations serving primarily low-resource communities. At the time, she helped raise more than $ 15 million in funding from public and private sources. Most recently, she served as Senior Development Officer at the Clinton Foundation, supporting institutional partnerships, grant administration, and strategy for national and international initiatives in a variety of sectors, including renewable energy, agricultural development, and early childhood education. Previously, Ragavan was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Chicago Oriental Institute and a member of the Whiting Foundation Dissertation. She holds a PhD and master’s degree in Near Eastern languages ​​and civilizations from Harvard University. latest news This report summarizes the findings and reflections of the Groups, focusing on the specific challenges involved in generating new knowledge about China and the obstacles faced by the emerging doctoral generation. News Article December 14, 2021 The program, which supports outstanding early career humanities scholars, now welcomes applications for biennial positions with selected ACLS Research Consortium Universities News Article December 10, 2021 Sign up now for the Digital Justice Grant Program Office Schedule, 10, 19, 20 January 2022 News Article December 20, 2021 Leading practitioners will explore and make recommendations for improving the support, accessibility and sustainability of digital humanities projects related to social and racial justice News Article December 9, 2021 Cameron Awkward-Rich F’20 has been awarded a Lannan Literary Fellowship. News Article December 6, 2021 President Joy Connolly shares a message with the ACLS community on Giving Tuesday. News Article November 30, 2021

