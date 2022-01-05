The bill would carry foreign buyers from agricultural land in Alabama, forests | tidings





Alabama has the third highest amount of agricultural land held by foreigners in the US with nearly 1.8 million acres. This is a concern for Senator Tim Melson, R-Florence, who has introduced a bill to limit agricultural and forest land acquisitions in Alabama. “I think we had a problem with foreign countries coming to our farmland,” Melson told the Alabama Daily News. We feed the world and we do not need the world to come in and buy all our agricultural land. It’s just to protect American citizens. Bill 14 of his Senate states that a non-resident foreigner, a foreign business or a foreign government, or an agent, their trustee or fiduciary, may not otherwise purchase or purchase agricultural land in this state. The Alabama Farmers Federation supports Melsonson bill. The pandemic has exposed our countries’s dependence on foreign nations for essential supplies, Preston Roberts, director of ALFAs agricultural legislation, told DNA. It is more critical than ever to secure our ability to produce the food supply of our nations. Draft Laws of Sen. Melsons promotes national security and protects hardworking Alabamians. Nationwide, foreign investors had an interest in nearly 35.2 million acres of U.S. forest and agricultural land, according to a 2019 U.S. Department of Agriculture report. This was an increase of nearly 3.4 million acres by 2018 and represented 2.7 percent of all privately held agricultural land in the United States. According to the report, forest land accounted for 49 percent of all reportedly foreign-owned land. In Alabama, almost all foreign-owned property is forest. The report also breaks down foreign ownership by county. Barbour County had the largest foreign-owned land, almost 150,000 acres. Nationwide, Canada holds the largest foreign-owned land in the US, nearly 30%. Followed by the Netherlands, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany. In the counties of Montgomery, Autauga and Elmore, the largest owner of foreign land is the Netherlands. Across the Netherlands he owns about 72,000 acres in those counties (4,920 in Montgomery County, 5,899 in Elmore County and 61,117 in Autauga County). Canada is the sole foreign owner of land in these three 361-acre counties in Autauga county. Other states in recent years have imposed restrictions on who can own their agricultural land. Meanwhile, the draft law approved by the Chamber of Fiscal Agriculture for 2022 for Agriculture would require the USDA to take action to stop the purchase of agricultural land by companies owned, in whole or in part, by China, Russia, Iran or North Korea. The Senate did not use that language. While China has a relatively small percentage of agricultural holdings, most of it is attributed to Smithfield Food’s 2013 acquisition by Chinese firm WH Group. We can do without many things, but we can not do without clean water and food supply, Melson said. Melson said he is also working on a bill to expand the country of origin labeling on meat and produce sold in Alabama. The legislative session begins on January 11th.

