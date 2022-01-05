Ontario case numbers ‘do not reflect reality’ of who has COVID, says virus expert

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario is likely to be at least three times higher than the province reports every day, says one viral control expert.

And that daily number, he says, may no longer be the most accurate way to track the spread of the virus.

Dr. Eric Arts, Canada’s Head of Viral Control Research at Western University, says wastewater testing is a fairly accurate reflection of COVID-19 norms.

Daily numbers are still needed to predict the increase in hospital admissions, says Arts.But since the province has reserved PCR testing for symptomatic persons in high-risk environments, the numbers do not show the real picture.

“They do not reflect reality in any way now, in part because the vast majority of people are not being tested for having symptoms and most likely have SARS-CoV-2 or Omicron,” Arts said.

“As we begin to see changes in test numbers and hospitalization numbers, we will have a sense of how the pandemic is evolving in the community,” says Dr. Rabia Bana, associate physician in the Waterloo region. (Waterloo Region / YouTube)

Ontario health units say they are also looking for other numbers to get an accurate reflection of COVID rates. In Hamilton, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, medical health officer, says the sewage testing did not really work.

“We are betting that it has something to do with our system in the way it is set up when it comes to overall wastewater management,” she said.

Dr. Rabia Bana, an associate doctor in the Waterloo region, said last week that local testing has a positive rate of up to 40 percent. He and the sewage monitoring give “a comprehensive view”.

“We know we have very high levels of community broadcasting in our community and locally here in the region,” she told reporters.

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, a health doctor in Hamilton, says sewage testing has not been a good indicator in Hamilton. (Bobby Hristova / CBC)

“So I think we know and can expect that over the next six to eight weeks, we will see an increase in the number of cases.”

Arts spoke to CBC News on Tuesday about the new reality of COVID numbers. Below is the long edited.

How inaccurate are the daily figures that the province produces every day at this point?

Lots. They do not reflect reality in any way now, in part because the vast majority of people are not being tested for having symptoms and most likely have SARS-CoV-2 or Omicron.

Is there any reason to report daily numbers if they are not even close to accurate?

Yes. The reason why we need to understand when we reach the peak and how long it takes, when the wave of hospitalizations will appear and when it will end. This has been a pretty significant number over the past waves. So without realizing where we are with case counting, we do not know how our hospitalizations will change over time. And we do not know if the mitigation that, for example, the Ontario government just decided is taking effect.

Are we able to represent how real the numbers are at this point?

We can definitely do that. The way we have done it for over a year now is to monitor wastewater in most major urban centers throughout Ontario through a program run by the Ministry of Environment in collaboration with the Ministry of Health. That data is collected and analyzed. Basically, the idea is that most people who are infected with SARS-CoV-2 have also defective in water.

We then monitor water and sewerage plants throughout the province. There are a number of laboratories, including those in Waterloo and Guelph, and in Western that do a fairly large load of analyzing and reporting them to the Ontario Public Health and the Canadian Public Health Agency. This is used to estimate the number of cases in the province and in the country.

Is the government looking at that kind of metric to guide its policy?

Well, I’m not at that level where I can say that. I know we report data here in London from many sites in Ontario, and there are others who do so throughout Ontario. All this goes to a central database which is then compiled and provided to the province.

In past waves, she was tracked very well with counting cases. In this current wave, we can use it as an estimate of the number of cases and the burden we have. In all likelihood, we estimate that we are about three times less than the reporting of cases in terms of the total number of cases.

So we are closer to, maybe, 50,000 new cases a day?

Potentially. And it’s really hard because I don’t have access to all the numbers, for example, sewage all over Ontario, and I don’t have access to designers who would estimate the number of cases across Ontario. But it can be done and I doubt it is being done for the province. It is simply not shared publicly.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore mentioned the use of hospital data, but we know this comes after the fact that people are already sick enough to be hospitalized. How do we know when we are heading towards filling hospitals?

Well, here comes this information. For example, sewage is probably the way we should track it now because we are not getting accurate case counting information. If we look at it, it seems like the number of cases is actually decreasing, not increasing. But we also know that there is insufficient testing in the community, so we need a different metric to measure the number of cases now. Unfortunately, I think sewage is the only thing we have.

I think we have not yet reached the peak in the number of cases, so we have probably not reached the peak in the number of hospitalizations.