Journalism breakers discover the idea of ​​a richly funded global news platform





Calling the inherited media “almost paralyzed,” two of Bloomberg’s leading journalism disruptors, the New York Times’ Justin Smith and Ben Smith, unveiled a long-held secret idea for a richly funded global news platform. The Smiths or are too early in their planning or are cleverly disguising their intentions: No name was announced and no one could say where the headquarters of the enterprise would be. So far all they say it will be young, globally focused, not social media focused and serious event. Why it matters: Despite the ambiguity, the two unrelated Smiths have such stories in the American media that their departures from Bloomberg and the Times caused great media fascination. Both news veterans resigned just this week, but are already approaching potential recruits.

is what they say are the 200 million members of an “English-speaking, college-educated, professional class” worldwide. Justin Smith noted in an interview that the success of Netflix, as it stretches across many languages, shows that there is a rich new, global, and connected digital audience today that is willing to pay for high quality content. Between lines:The business will go after some of the most valuable prospects for Smiths’s former employers. Both the Times and Bloomberg turn to international clients for their digital subscriptions. These are also the main objectives for the new business. Justin Smith, who will be the CEO of the new operation, told Axios that the venture will focus on consumer digital subscriptions and premium advertising. “The only traditional platform we are following will be events,” he said, noting the success of global forums hosted by Bloomberg Media.

who will be the CEO of the new operation, told Axios that the venture will focus on consumer digital subscriptions and premium advertising. “The only traditional platform we are following will be events,” he said, noting the success of global forums hosted by Bloomberg Media. Ben Smith, who will head the newspaper’s newsroom, said he is thinking about what it means for an newsroom entering “a post-social media momentum and news business”. Large view: In his memo, Justin Smith argues that the global news business “has not seen significant new entries in more than 40 years” and that top executives “often see the world through a domestic lens, the international market a later thought” . Major network services, including AP, Reuters and Bloomberg are deeply rooted in global reporting. But the New York Times and the Washington Post are pushing to move forward. The Times reported last quarter that it now has over 1 million international subscribers in digital alone. What to see: The duo intends to launch the new venture by the end of the year. For now, Justin Smith will self-finance the business as he wraps up final-stage talks with “individuals” who have “high integrity and great business acumen” for long-term investments, rather than entrepreneurial-type investors. Go deeper: Read the full note below.

