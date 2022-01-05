International
Some educators in northwestern Ontario frustrated by another change in online learning
As students across Ontario prepare to start at least two weeks of online tuition this week, some parents and educators in the northwest are frustrated that their homes are back in the classrooms.
This will mark the first massive shift to online learning this academic year, as the previous two years had significant disruptions that forced children out of the classroom.
Breanna Jones, who lives in Fort Frances and has a seven-year-old daughter, said she was relieved after Monday’s provincial announcement due to the growing number of cases, but acknowledged it is likely to be challenging.
“My daughter, she is a very friendly and social person, so she really likes to be around her friends and everything and work in the classroom,” Jones said. “It’s hard for him to sit in front of a computer all day and pay attention.”
21:42Schools move online like parents, Omicron is furious
Returning from the bi-weekly Christmas party, school boards and staff had only a few days to prepare for the shift.
Rich Seeley, president of the Ontario High School Teachers Association District A, which represents casual teachers in Thunder Bay, said that while it was frustrating to have to suspend classroom teaching, he was relieved that educators did not will be put at risk.
“We all saw this happening a month ago. It’s not really a surprise,” he said. “Online learning is not ideal for students or teachers. We know this experience has taught us this and it was avoidable.
“We demanded that in December there be a clear plan that included prioritizing educational staff for promoters, introducing N95 masks in schools for staff and students alike, expanding access to rapid tests and introducing HEPA filters in classrooms.”
Seeley said education unions have demanded many of those measures for months, even more than a year, throughout the pandemic.
‘They forced us to fight’
Allison Sargent, education overseer of the Thunder Bay District Catholic School Board, said the board staff had envisioned an orientation towards online learning after returning from vacation, but last week, the province gave assurances that schools would return to class.
That made it disappointing the change of direction on Monday, she said.
“It has forced us to quarrel a bit just to get things organized,” Sargent said. “We have a fairly smooth process in the country. We hope we have been quite transparent in communicating with our families and our staff.
“The bottom line is that it’s what it’s. It’s a ministry directive. We can not change it. We just have to do our best to support our staff and students in very challenging times.”
Karleigh Anderson said she is frustrated that her children are turning to online learning.
Anderson, a mother of three children aged seven, six and four, said it is difficult to meet all their needs right away as they learn from home.
“I struggled with it, just trying to teach my six-year-old to do it online. She struggled with it very badly,” she said. “My youngest was not in school. My eldest daughter did well, but she still had difficulties sometimes.”
Anderson said he wanted to have an opportunity for the kids to go back to school.
“My two eldest daughters are being vaccinated. Children over 12 have been vaccinated,” she said. “The reason their parents vaccinated them was to keep them in school.”
