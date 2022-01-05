‘Exhaustion’ for tourists: Letter from June 2021 shows PEI business group seeking relaxed COVID checks

A group of prominent business leaders in the PEI lobbied Prime Minister Dennis King to ease pandemic restrictions by going to the peak of the 2021 tourist season, according to a letter received from CBC News through Freedom of Information legislation.

Two weeks after the letter was sent, at least some of the group’s wishes were fulfilled when King announced the abrupt end of the PEI mask mandate and a reduction in COVID testing at the border.

“These milestone moments are happening faster than we originally planned,” King told a news conference on the morning of July 9th.

Less than two hours later, at noon of the same day, the provincial mask mandate was gone. It was restored in September, as the number of cases began to rise again with the arrival in Canada of the Delta variant.

At the time of the conference, the PEI had confirmed 208 cases of COVID-19 in the previous 15 months. That number rose to 233 on Labor Day weekend and did not reach 300 by October 1st.

In comparison, with the Omicron variant increasing in the first days of 2022, the total number of cases as of Tuesday was 1,864, with 1,159 of those considered active.

The PEI Business Continuity Group, which includes businessman Kevin Murphy as spokesman, was formed in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its mission was to advise the province on measures to help the business community and push Prince Edward Island toward a safe exit from the economic stalemate, according to the group’s website.

Prince Edward Island’s Prime Minister Dennis King appeared on July 9, 2021, announcing that Atlantic Canadians holding a PEI permit would no longer need to undergo rapid testing when they arrived on the island. (CBC)

In a letter to the Prime Minister dated June 24, 2021, the members of the group said that the province’s approach to pandemic management, then more restrictive than those of other Maritime provinces, would harm the island’s businesses.

“We all want what is best for PEI, but if we do not make some immediate changes, we will be at a disadvantage,” the letter said.

Desire to meet with the Prime Minister

The group requested a meeting with King to allow a “new discussion” about additional cleaning requirements, six-foot distance, masks, shields, to make sure we’re keeping people safe, but not unnecessary for businesses compared to our competitors in other provinces. “

It is not clear if such a meeting took place.

The group’s letter called the step of testing visitors to the PEI border “unnecessary and severe”, especially for those who are fully vaccinated, saying entry delays and related formations “would send the wrong signal to guests. possible.

“We are very concerned about the implications of the opening plan as in our businesses, but also with the negative impact it is having on our guests, who basically do not need the hassle when planning a vacation.”

It is good to see the restrictions being removed or reduced. Everything helps. – Kevin Murphy in a follow-up email to Dennis King

Matthew Jelley is one of the tour operators who signed the letter and the person who emailed the prime minister.

He declined an interview, but said the message his group was giving was the same one the government was hearing from the PEI Tourism Industry Association and local chambers of commerce.

Non-catastrophic season at the end

In the June 24 letter and another sent a month ago, the Business Continuity Group warned that the 2021 tourist season could be even worse than that of 2020.

But the latest figures show that things worked out differently, with one of the main measurements being the total number of nights sold in rooms, up 70 per cent from 2020 at the end of October.

These figures still lag far behind pre-pandemic figures, up to 40 percent.

“It’s good to see restrictions being lifted or reduced,” Murphy wrote in a follow-up email to the prime minister a week after the mask was lifted. “Everything helps.”

Lack of notice led to the complaint

But another business group that communicated with King’s office raised concerns about the lack of prior notice as restrictions had begun to change.

“As the province moves toward lifting its mandatory health orders for COVID-19, the CFIB wants to emphasize the importance of clear and timely communications for small and medium-sized businesses for what comes next,” wrote the Canadian Business Federation. Independent in an email, also received through a request for freedom of information of the CBC.

The initial mandatory face mask mandate of Prince Edward Island ended at noon on July 9, 2021. It would be reinstated that fall as COVID cases began to rise. (Jane Robertson / CBC)

The CFIB urged the government to provide new directives “directly to employers long before their application”, instead of communicating policy changes through news or media announcements.

‘A big slap in the face’

In another email, a grocery store operator offered what seemed like an ironic wish for the prime minister to lift the mask’s mandate.

“For you to incredibly and unexpectedly remove the mask mandate is really a big slap in the face (our masked faces)!” wrote the person whose name was edited in the document the government gave to the CBC.

“Most of the staff under this roof has only one vaccine injected so far and now we are dealing with 100 tourists as well as locals, a large part of them decide to remove the mask,” the person wrote.

“As front-line workers, we all thank and applaud you for opening the island AND removing the mask mandate with one blow!”

Tough rules, good politics?

A professor of public policy at McGill University in Montreal said the pandemic has put pressure on governments everywhere to manage competing interests in safeguarding public health, supporting the economy and safeguarding civil rights, “with the view that health considerations are now considered a priority by most. governments. “

Public health measures are indeed engaged in the protection of human life and human activity and this, risking being clearly stated, is somewhat of a prerequisite for economic activity. – Pearl Eliadis, McGill University

But Pearl Eliadis said something the pandemic has shown is that public health and economic interests are not in competition, they are one and the same.

“Countries in general that have emphasized disease suppression over supporting or taking measures to allow economic activity have actually done better on both fronts,” she said.

“I think this speaks to the fact that public health measures are really engaged in the protection of human life and human activity and this, with the risk of clear declaration, is a bit of a prerequisite for economic activity.

She said restrictions such as blockages and disguises could have short-term economic consequences, “but they actually turn out to be the best strategy”.