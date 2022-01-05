Update coming today for the federal submission of the fastest COVID-19 tests

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to deliver an update today on federal speed test deliveries.

A spokesman said the prime minister would make the announcement during a press conference at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Provinces and territories have tried to keep up with the demand for self-administered tests as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads across the country.

On Tuesday, the rapid test kits were completed within an hour in a pop-up window in Kitchener, Ont. Ahead of the Christmas break, Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford apologized after rapid COVID-19 tests offered at LCBO stores and other locations in the province “disappeared like wildfire.”

People line up for quick free tests at the Minto Recreation Complex in Ottawa, Ont. (Francis Ferland / CBC)

The rush for rapid tests comes as many regions shrink to polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, the gold standard of testing, due to capacity concerns. PCR tests are offered primarily through assessment centers, hospitals and other healthcare facilities. and require laboratory analysis.

Trudeau spokesman said he would also talk about the recent deployment of the Canadian Armed Forces in Quebecand the benefits of federal support available to Canadians.

Before Parliament erupted for the holiday season, it passed a bill that created Benefit of worker blockade in Canada(CWLB) for workers who are unable to work due to a local blocking designation.

Successful applicants are eligible to receive $ 300 per week, which has been criticized by the NDP as not being enough.

Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, Chief of Public Health Dr. Theresa Tamand Deputy Chief of Public Health Dr. Howard Njoo will also be asking questions this morning.