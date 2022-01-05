COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 14,494 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 21 new deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 665,822 confirmed cases and 11,781 people died.

There are 1,592 people in hospital (an increase of 196 from the day before), including 185 in intensive care (an increase of four).

On Tuesday, the province reported a total of 15,400,659 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered.

89 percent of the qualified population in the province (age five and up) received one dose of vaccine, 82 percent received two doses and 18 percent received three doses.

Getting a bottle of wine from SAQ soon may require more than just your wallet and ID.

The government of Quebec is considering the implementation of the vaccine passport in SAQ and SQDC, Radio Canada has learned.

The SAQ confirmed that it has discussed the measure with the province and is prepared to implement it if the government moves forward.

The news comes after the Quebec government recently suggested more restrictions on the unvaccinated were on the horizon.

“While specific intervention in this environment, this very small change in this environment, may not change so much, I think it simply signals to the population that vaccines are needed,” said epidemiologist Dr. Christopher Labos.

But Jean-Francois Mary, executive director at CACTUS Harm Reduction Group, said he has concerns about what it means for those struggling with an alcohol addiction.

“Where is the only place you can buy alcoholic beverages? It ‘s SAQ,” he told CBC News. “cause death. This is very, very problematic.”

The Minister of Education will talk about distance learning

Education Minister Jean-Franois Robergewill is holding a press conference this afternoon on distance learning, as the return to classroom learning was postponed due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The director of public health in Quebec, Dr. will also participate. Horacio Arruda.

PCR tests are no longer open to the general public

In the face of tens of thousands of people requesting PCR tests on a daily basis and a dwindling amount of screening supplies, Quebec public health is ending the general public testing for coronavirus.

PCR tests will be reserved for those in high-risk settings such as hospitals, long-term care homes, detention centers and homeless shelters, a senior Quebec public health strategic advisor said during a technical conference Tuesday.

Priority will also be given to northern and remote communities, said Dr. Marie-France Raynault.

“Unless you are in a place where there is an active explosion or in an endangered environment, the general population, for all practical purposes, will not have access to PCR tests,” she said. “We are absolutely overwhelmed by Omicron wave. “

Quebec Public Health is encouraging people to use rapid tests whenever possible, and if not, to isolate themselves if they show symptoms of COVID-19.

Isolation for dual vaccination is shortened to five days

Quebecers with at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that test positive will only need to be isolated for five days.

The Quebec government made the announcement at a technical conference Tuesday. Previously, all those who tested positive had to stay in isolation for 10 days after the onset of symptoms.

The person must also have passed 24 hours without fever before coming out of isolation. For the next five days the person should wear a mask and maintain a distance of two meters from the others.

If these conditions cannot be met, the 10-day isolation remains in force.

Children under the age of 12 will also be able to benefit from the five-day isolation period.

Other provinces were also relocated to reduce the period to five days, including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick. The United States also requires only five days of isolation.

Health care workers in the province will also have their isolation period reduced, but only to seven days. In some cases, COVID-positive health care personnel may still be called to work.

New rules for homes, long-term care residences

Quebec is tightening its grip on nursing homes and long-term care homes, or CHSLDs, in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Only those considered guardians will be allowed to enter the premises. In CHSLD and intermediary services, it is limited to one person per resident per day. In the private residences of the elderly, only one caregiver can go at a time, for a maximum of two persons per resident per day.

Homes will have the task of requiring each resident to identify a maximum of four people to be considered caregivers in order to limit the number of people who have access to the home. A vaccine passport will be required, regardless of whether it is a private or public facility.

The Quebec government said the measures are to address an increase in care homes reporting outbreaks of 10 cases or more.

As of Jan. 2, there were 2,640 cases in long-term care, representing 521 homes, according to the health ministry.

