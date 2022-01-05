Ontario Blockade: New COVID-19 restrictions take effect today

Ontario residents and businesses across the province will face a new set of restrictions Wednesday aimed at curbing the rampant spread of COVID-19.

The measures were announced by Prime Minister Doug Ford on Monday and took effect at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 5.

The restrictions, a return to the second step of the provincial reopening plan, include the closure of in-house dining, food courts, gyms and theaters, as well as lower capacity limits in most other facilities.

Most personal care services will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, although some facilities such as saunas and steam rooms will need to be closed.

Social gatherings are limited to five people inside and 10 people outside.

The new restrictions come amid what Health Minister Christine Elliott’s office called an explosive increase in hospitalizations on Tuesday.

There were 1,290 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning. This figure includes patients who were admitted for COVID-19 as well as those who were admitted for other reasons and are now testing positive for COVID-19. A week ago the figure was 491.

While Delta’s rigor required a focus on our admissions to the ICU, Omicron has resulted in a sudden and significant increase in hospital admissions, as well as a recent increase in staffing challenges in many critical sectors due to rising rapid exposure of Omicron, said the Elliotts office. While the first weeks of December saw hospital stays remain stable, we have recently begun to see an explosive increase in hospital admissions.

The rapid spread of the virus has resulted in a seven-day average of 14,435 new cases per day, although health officials have warned that the true figure is likely much higher, but unconfirmed due to testing limitations and the number remaining. .

The highly contagious nature of the variant has forced many people with symptoms to isolate themselves at home, leaving many industries staffed sadly, including hospitals and other healthcare settings.

As part of the new restrictions, the government is requiring businesses to have employees work from home, unless the nature of their work requires them to be on the ground.

While the government had initially announced that the schools would return to private tutoring on Wednesday, students will be practically learning until January 17th.

CP24 spoke to a number of business owners on Tuesday who expressed frustration and concern about what the new restrictions on their livelihoods would mean.

A number of doctors also expressed concern that more could be done to reign in the virus.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Abdu Sharkawy told CP24 that he was concerned that some of the restrictions, such as the closure of schools, are sharp instruments that will not help curb broadcasting after their completion.

What we need are real security measures. Will we provide more effective masks for anyone entering the school premises and any essential work environment? Will the adaptation and mobilization of booster vaccine clinics be expanded for every age group, especially for children and educational staff? said Sharkawy.

These are the things we need, in addition to mobilizing oral therapies and discussions with Health Canada and other stakeholders to help accomplish things that will help people stay out of the hospital if they start showing symptoms of COVID-19 and do not wait. until an obstacle crushes our system, because I’m very concerned that this is what we’re looking at over the next 10 to 14 days.

The restrictions will be in effect until at least January 26, the Ford government said this week.