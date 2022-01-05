Welfare of local children: details of the agreement reached were announced

The federal government has unveiled its $ 40 billion deal in principle to provide compensation to First Nations children and their families affected by an unfunded child welfare system and to establish a long-term reform.

As a result of the largest collective lawsuit in Canadian history, Ottawa will provide $ 20 billion to children in reserve and the Yukon who were forced to leave their homes between April 1, 1991 and March 31, 2022. This extends to parents and guardians. Compensation will also be awarded to those affected by the narrow definition of the Jordanian Principle between 12 December 2007 and 2 November 2017.

Children who did not receive essential public services between 1 April 1991 and 11 December 2007 will also be entitled to financial compensation.

The second half of the funding will go towards the reform of the First Nations Children and Family Services Program, which will be distributed over five years.

Approximately $ 20 billion will support young First Nations adults moving out of the child welfare system, and strengthen prevention mechanisms to keep children at home, work expected in their communities start in April 2022.

This preliminary agreement is subject to the approval of the Federal Court and the Canadian Court of Human Rights (CHRT), both of which have ruled that the federal government has discriminated against First Nations children.

It is a recognition of the extreme damage and grief that many families continue to live with every day, Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu told a news conference.

A woman from Manitoba told CTV News that she was taken from her home at the age of two under the system and placed in custody.

It was until the age of 20, I did not know if I was Cree, if I was Anishinaabe, she said. My adoptive parents did not tell me much about my family other than the bad parts.

If given the green light, the agreement would end a years-long legal battle that has broken down successive government relations with indigenous peoples in Canada.

In February 2007, the First Nations Assembly and the First Nations Child and Family Care Society filed a complaint with the CHRT alleging that the federal government discriminated against First Nations children on the basis of race, national origin or ethnicity by providing funding. unequal provision of child welfare services in reserve.

In 2016, the CHRT ruled in their favor and ordered the government to end the discriminatory practice and take measures to correct and prevent it and to fully implement the Jordan Principle.

The Jordan Principle aims to ensure that First Nations children are given the same access to publicly funded programs and services as all other Canadian children without delay or denial. Applies to children in reserve and off.

Three years later, the CHRT ordered the government to pay $ 40,000 for each child, parent and / or grandparent (if the primary caregiver) of the First Nations, affected by the First Nations Children and Family Services, unfunded since 2006 .

The CHRT also decided that eligibility under the Jordans Principle should be extended to include two new categories of children as required by law.

Under their terms, a child without Indian Act status who is a citizen or member of a First Nation, and a child without Indian Act status but who has a parent or guardian who qualifies for status must also have the right to unimpeded government services.

In September, the Federal Court dismissed Ottawa appeals against the CHRT’s decision on compensation, days before the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. A month later, the government announced that another round of appeals was still on the table, but that settlement talks with the relevant parties had begun.

Murray Sinclair, a former senator and chairman of Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, has led the negotiations.

I want to thank all parties for their work over the last few months on behalf of the children of the First Nations. The agreements in Principle are an important milestone, he said in a statement to CTV News on Tuesday.

“I look forward to cooperating in the coming months to ensure a positive end result.

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu, Crown and Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller, a host of indigenous leaders including Cindy Woodhouse, AFN regional director for Manitoba, and the legal adviser representing the class members made the joint announcement Tuesday.

Woodhouse said more than 200,000 children and families are affected by the compensation agreement.

That was not and is not about parenting, it is actually about poverty and First Nations children fleeing their families and communities instead of being provided with help with food, clothing or shelter, she said.

Today is about a plan for the future with the First Nations defining and defining a way forward based on our rights and the common goal of our children succeeding.

The government confirmed that the $ 40,000 maximum allowed under the CHRT is the amount of the baseline to be delivered to those affected. Some may get more based on the level of damage caused.

$ 40,000 is not enough to make someone complete, but it is certainly a step in the right direction to acknowledge the damage that has been experienced by individuals, Hajdu said.

At a subsequent press conference, Cindy Blackstock, executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Care Association, reminded Canadians that the agreement is not binding and that continued pressure on the government to act is necessary.

Public pressure, litigation and the attention of all of us has made a difference in the world. But these are just words on paper. It’s not time to look away, and it’s not time for any of us to breathe, she said.

Class counselor David Sterns said there are some steps ahead before money starts flowing into eligible families.

First, consultation with First Nations communities, AFN, and others is required to ensure that the distribution of funds takes place in a culturally sensitive manner and in a way that recognizes the vulnerability of many members in the classroom.

They will then seek legal approval.

The hope is to achieve these steps and begin distributing the largest settlement in Canadian history within the calendar year.

The Government also noted that they intend to drop their appeal against the CHRT decisions.

At Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan, where hundreds of unmarked graves were discovered in a residential school in 2021, work has already begun to take responsibility for the welfare of children.

Chief Cadmus Delorme told CTV News that it includes success stories of repatriating children with their families, investing in mothers so they can ensure their children stay with them, investing in grandparents so they can have some rest.

With dossier from CTV National News senior political correspondent Glen McGregor.