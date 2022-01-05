Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Wednesday, January 5th





Latest COVID-19 issues: Prime Minister Jason Kenney and Alberta Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, gave an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Regular reporting of weekdays has resumed.

December 29th 4172 new cases from 13,257 tests.

new cases from 13,257 tests. December 30th 4641 new cases from 13,385 tests.

new cases from 13,385 tests. 31 December 4570 new cases from 12753 tests.

new cases from 12753 tests. January 1 3,323 new cases from 9452 tests.

new cases from 9452 tests. January 2 2059 new cases from 7081 tests.

new cases from 7081 tests. January 3 3013 new cases from 8232 tests.

new cases from 8232 tests. Hinshaw said Tuesday that the province’s positivity rate over the past four days has been ranged from 28 percent to 36 percent , the highest first with each variant.

, the highest first with each variant. But experts and the government have warned of this too many other cases of COVID-19 will not be reported after the province changed its testing protocol on Dec. 23 to discourage most people from seeking free PCR tests through Alberta Health Services to confirm infection.

after the province changed its testing protocol on Dec. 23 to discourage most people from seeking free PCR tests through Alberta Health Services to confirm infection. As of December 26, there have been 12 COVID-19-related deaths. Hinshaw said one of those deaths has been confirmed to be a child between the ages of 5 and 9 years old. Hinshaw said the child had a complex medical condition.

There they are 34276 active cases in the province.

in the province. There they are 436 people with COVID in hospital , including 61 in the ICU. The last were 371 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital.

, including 61 in the ICU. The last were 371 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital. Tha Kenney ready 15 million rapid antigen tests will arrive in Alberta before the end of January. The first priority will be to introduce them in schools, he said.

will arrive in Alberta before the end of January. The first priority will be to introduce them in schools, he said. Hinshaw said first-line health care workers have experienced recurring wave trauma over the past two years and each wave receives an additional fee.

Most Albertans are being encouraged to skip PCR tests and instead use rapid antigen testing at home or assume they have COVID if they are symptomatic.

Hinshaw said on December 31 that although it appears that a smaller percentage of Omicron cases require acute care, can be expected that a larger number of infected people will soon translate into a larger number of people in the hospital. As of December 23, the province ordered Albanians to avoid taking a PCR test if possible to maintain the limited laboratory capacity for detecting explosions in high-risk environments such as ongoing care, in response to the projected increase in cases. related to the more infectious variant Omicron. now recommends at home rapid antigen testing kits for people with symptoms, with the exception of a few priority groups. People who receive positive result of rapid test kit now reportedly consider it as a confirmation of COVID-19; people who feel symptomatic are also told the same thing. They are told to isolate themselves and report their close contacts. Many doctors are calling out to people who userapid antigen testing kitsto wipe their throats as well as their noses to improve their chances of early detection of the virus.

for people with symptoms, with the exception of a few priority groups. FRIEND | How to use a COVID-19 test kit at home: How to use a COVID-19 test kit at home With the province issuing rapid home test kits for COVID-19, Edmonton pharmacist Shivali Sharma tells CBC Pippa Reed how to use one properly. 1:51 The latest on isolation, school reopening, restrictions and more: People in Alberta with at least two doses of vaccine that test positive for COVID-19 will now only need to be isolated for five days instead of 10. Health Minister Jason Copping announced the change in a provincial update with Dr. Deena Hinshaw on December 31st. If symptoms persist for the last five days, they should be fully vaccinated continue to be isolated until you feel better. If they are asymptomatic after five days, they should wear a mask about others at any time when they are out of their home. CHANGING does not apply to persons who have not been fully vaccinated, who should continue to be isolated for 10 days or until the onset of their symptoms, whichever is longer. Copping said the change followed evidence suggesting that fully immunized people have shorter infectious periods. This change also follows the approach taken by Ontario and some other provinces, as well as the latest guidance from Centers for Disease Control in the United States, Copping said. Exceptions will be made for jobs where interrupting service for 24 hours or more would be detrimental to the public and where there is no other way to continue service other than returning workers before their isolation period ends, Copping said. In these circumstances, additional public health measures will be required. For example, Copping said returning workers will not be allowed to remove their masks when they are in the same room as anyone else at all times.

Health Minister Jason Copping announced the change in a provincial update with Dr. Deena Hinshaw on December 31st. There are no new restrictions were announced on Dec. 31, but Hinshaw and Copping urged everyone to halve their close contacts. Hinshaw said people should assume that wherever they go and whatever they do, someone is infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant even if they are not showing symptoms.

were announced on Dec. 31, but Hinshaw and Copping urged everyone to halve their close contacts. Hinshaw said people should assume that wherever they go and whatever they do, someone is infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant even if they are not showing symptoms. On December 30, the province announced it was delaying the reopening of schools throughout the province. The winter school holidays for 12th graders will be extended until January 10th. Education Minister Adriana LaGrange announced on Thursday: Due to interruption of class, January diploma exams will also be canceled. The delay will also be accompanied by the delivery of 8.6 million fast home tests and medical degree masks. Daycare will remain open.

throughout the province. The winter school holidays for 12th graders will be extended until January 10th. Education Minister Adriana LaGrange announced on Thursday: The Omicron variant had already spurred several post-secondary institutions across the provincego back to online learningfor the first weeks of the winter season. FRIEND | What is the Omicron variant? What is the Omicron variant? Infectious Diseases expert Craig Jenne simplifies what the variant is and what it means for the final round in our battle against COVID. 5:00 p.m. Kenney says Alberta has no plans to follow Quebec’s example in allowing some health care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 or come in close contact with a confirmed case to stay at work to protect the capacity of the hospital. However, he did not completely rule this out. Earlier in the month, pending increased demand from the Omicron variant, the province instructed Alberta Health Services to any doctor and non-immunized personnel are allowed who want to get back to work to do so, with participation in a temporary testing program.

for COVID-19 or come in close contact with a confirmed case to stay at work to protect the capacity of the hospital. However, he did not completely rule this out. Another one million quick tests purchased from Alberta have arrived and another three million will arrive the week of January 3, says Kenney. The province bought its 10 million fast tests.

purchased from Alberta have arrived and another three million will arrive the week of January 3, says Kenney. The province bought its 10 million fast tests. There they are active explosions in seven acute care locations across the province, AHS reported on Thursday.

in seven acute care locations across the province, AHS reported on Thursday. The Canada Correctional Service says 13 inmates and 41 staff at Drumheller Institution have tested positive for COVID-19. WATCH | Omicron cases ‘just the tip of the iceberg’, says Dr. Hinshaw: Omicron cases are just the tip of the iceberg, says Dr Hinshaw Dr. Hinshaw says Albertans should assume that someone infected with the Omicron variant is in any public place. She said in the fourth wave, provincial tests caught about one in every six cases, but testing could no longer maintain that ratio. 1:16 New public health restrictions at Albertatookeffect on December 24th. They include: Places in the program exemption from restrictions that seats more than 1000 people must be at 50 percent capacity. For facilities with a capacity of 500 to 1000 inhabitants, 500 people is the limit. No food or drink can be consumed in these facilities. Restaurants, bars and pubs are have a maximum table capacity of 10 people. Mixing between tables and interactive activities like dancing or billiards are not allowed. They must stop serving alcoholic beverages at 23:00 and close at 12:30 in the morning Tight restrictions came after Kenneyloosened restrictions on private social gatherings on December 15th , Removing the rule that only people from two families can gather indoors. He said social gatherings can be made up of people from every family, but should not be exceeded 10 people (excluding those under the age of 18). He also dropped the requirement that everyone at internal social gatherings be present fully vaccinated . Alberta has had one restraint program, a voluntary vaccine passport system, in effect since September. 20 after suffering the fourth catastrophic wave of COVID-19. A complete list of restrictions and exceptions is available on the government website.

at Albertatookeffect on December 24th. They include: The latest vaccines: Hinshaw urged the Albertans to reserve the third dose of the vaccine, regardless of which mRNA is available to them, following reports that some people expect Pfizer to be available.

regardless of which mRNA is available to them, following reports that some people expect Pfizer to be available. As of January 4, Alberta was ranked last of all the provinces and territories in terms of the percentage of qualified people (ages five and up) who had received Vaccine for covid19, according to CBC Vaccine Tracker . 72.4 percent of the general population of the province or 76.8 percent of qualified Albertans (ages five and up) have received two doses of a vaccine for COVID-19. 78.9 percent from the general population of the province and 83.5 percent of those ages five and up, have received at least a dose.

according to . As of December 21, the Alberta government announced that anyone aged 18 and over who received their second COVID-19 vaccine at least five months ago can book a third dose.

can book a Calgary’s COVID cellular vaccination program is running until at least January 17, and will provide boosting shots at different locations About Calgary. It was scheduled to end on Dec. 31, but the city said Monday it had received additional supplies of vaccines from the province. See which regions are hit hardest: Here isthe latest detailed regional divisionof active cases, as reported by the province on Tuesday: Calgary Area: 17,082.

17,082. Edmonton Area: 12760.

12760. Central area: 1602.

1602. North zone: 1219.

1219. South area: 1132.

1132. Unknown:481. Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: Latest updates for COVID-19 in Alberta on charts and graphs:

