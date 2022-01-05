International
Quebec bans PCR tests for the general public as Omicron dominates the system
In the face of tens of thousands of people requesting PCR tests on a daily basis and a dwindling amount of screening supplies, Quebec public health is ending the general public testing for coronavirus.
PCR tests will be reserved for those in high-risk settings such as hospitals, long-term care homes, detention centers and homeless shelters, a senior Quebec public health strategic advisor said during a technical conference Tuesday.
Priority will also be given to northern and remote communities, said Dr. Marie-France Raynault.
“Unless you are in a place where there is an active explosion or in an endangered environment, the general population, for all practical purposes, will not have access to PCR tests,” she said. “We are absolutely overwhelmed by Omicron wave. “
Nearly 47,000 people underwent a PCR test in Quebec on Tuesday alone, a rate that laboratories and staff could not keep up with.
“We have a capacity of about 30,000 tests a day, and last week, for example, we had almost 60,000 tests a day and it’s volatile,” Raynault said.
Quebec Public Health is encouraging people to use rapid tests whenever possible, and if not, to isolate themselves if they show symptoms of COVID-19.
Quebec not only in limiting PCR testing
Quebecers with at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are now expected to be isolated for only five days from the time they show symptoms under the new rules. Children under 12 also have a five-day isolation period.
Raynault said studies have shown that people are more contagious in the two days before they show symptoms and in two to three days after the onset of symptoms.
Dr. Catherine Hankins, a professor of public and population health at McGill University, said the decision to restrict access to PCR tests is a pragmatic decision.
Hankins, who is also co-chair of the Canadian Immunity Task Force for COVID-19, said the health care system should focus on speeding up the vaccination campaign and preparing hospitals for more patients, rather than testing.
Du Qubec Montral University virologist Benoit Barbeau said public health had no choice but to stop providing PCR tests to the general public as the rapid spread of Omicron, as in other sectors, has led to staff shortages due to of infection.
Instead of tracking the number of new infections every day, he said the number of hospitalizations is what officials need to monitor closely.
Unprecedented staff shortage
Meanwhile, Quebec still faces a shortage of quick home tests.
Three million quick tests will arrive in the province late Wednesday afternoon. But the head of a provincial pharmacy association, Quebec Proprietary Pharmacists Association, said he does not expect the distribution to start before Monday.
“I can confirm that it probably will not be this week,” said Benoit Morin, but he remains hopeful that the pharmacies will be supplied next week.
And while residents expect those test kits to reach five adult tests a month, the Quebec Ministry of Labor is trying to figure out what to do about the lack of PCR tests as a positive result is required by the safety board in the country. work in Quebec, CNESST, for a worker to file a claim regarding COVID-19.
Employers will have to trust their employees, Raynault said.
But employees can abuse the system by claiming to be ill, said Marianne Plamondon, a lawyer specializing in labor law.
This comes at a time when the Omicron wave has led to an unprecedented level of absenteeism in the workplace.
For example, Radio Canada has learned that 11,712 health care workers have been out sick since Monday, and the Montreal Police Service has been short of 550 to 650 employees since New Year’s Day, the vast majority of those who were uniformed officers.
Despite the challenges the province faces, Raynault said Quebec has not lost control of the situation because intensive care beds remain available.
She said a lower percentage of COVID-19 hospitalized are in intensive care than during previous waves of the pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/pcr-tests-stopped-omicron-quebec-1.6304313
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]marketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]