Quebec bans PCR tests for the general public as Omicron dominates the system

In the face of tens of thousands of people requesting PCR tests on a daily basis and a dwindling amount of screening supplies, Quebec public health is ending the general public testing for coronavirus.

PCR tests will be reserved for those in high-risk settings such as hospitals, long-term care homes, detention centers and homeless shelters, a senior Quebec public health strategic advisor said during a technical conference Tuesday.

Priority will also be given to northern and remote communities, said Dr. Marie-France Raynault.

“Unless you are in a place where there is an active explosion or in an endangered environment, the general population, for all practical purposes, will not have access to PCR tests,” she said. “We are absolutely overwhelmed by Omicron wave. “

Nearly 47,000 people underwent a PCR test in Quebec on Tuesday alone, a rate that laboratories and staff could not keep up with.

“We have a capacity of about 30,000 tests a day, and last week, for example, we had almost 60,000 tests a day and it’s volatile,” Raynault said.

Quebec Public Health is encouraging people to use rapid tests whenever possible, and if not, to isolate themselves if they show symptoms of COVID-19.

Quebec not only in limiting PCR testing

Quebecers with at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are now expected to be isolated for only five days from the time they show symptoms under the new rules. Children under 12 also have a five-day isolation period.

Raynault said studies have shown that people are more contagious in the two days before they show symptoms and in two to three days after the onset of symptoms.

Dr. Catherine Hankins, a professor of public and population health at McGill University, said the decision to restrict access to PCR tests is a pragmatic decision.

Some test sites were so overcrowded in Quebec that appointments could not be made within two weeks. (Ivanoh Demers / Radio Canada)

Hankins, who is also co-chair of the Canadian Immunity Task Force for COVID-19, said the health care system should focus on speeding up the vaccination campaign and preparing hospitals for more patients, rather than testing.

Du Qubec Montral University virologist Benoit Barbeau said public health had no choice but to stop providing PCR tests to the general public as the rapid spread of Omicron, as in other sectors, has led to staff shortages due to of infection.

Instead of tracking the number of new infections every day, he said the number of hospitalizations is what officials need to monitor closely.

Unprecedented staff shortage

Meanwhile, Quebec still faces a shortage of quick home tests.

Three million quick tests will arrive in the province late Wednesday afternoon. But the head of a provincial pharmacy association, Quebec Proprietary Pharmacists Association, said he does not expect the distribution to start before Monday.

“I can confirm that it probably will not be this week,” said Benoit Morin, but he remains hopeful that the pharmacies will be supplied next week.

And while residents expect those test kits to reach five adult tests a month, the Quebec Ministry of Labor is trying to figure out what to do about the lack of PCR tests as a positive result is required by the safety board in the country. work in Quebec, CNESST, for a worker to file a claim regarding COVID-19.

Employers will have to trust their employees, Raynault said.

But employees can abuse the system by claiming to be ill, said Marianne Plamondon, a lawyer specializing in labor law.

This comes at a time when the Omicron wave has led to an unprecedented level of absenteeism in the workplace.

For example, Radio Canada has learned that 11,712 health care workers have been out sick since Monday, and the Montreal Police Service has been short of 550 to 650 employees since New Year’s Day, the vast majority of those who were uniformed officers.

Despite the challenges the province faces, Raynault said Quebec has not lost control of the situation because intensive care beds remain available.

She said a lower percentage of COVID-19 hospitalized are in intensive care than during previous waves of the pandemic.