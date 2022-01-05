COVID-19 Ottawa: Six more COVID-19 patients in Ottawa hospitals on Wednesday





Ottawa Public Health is reporting six more people in hospital with COVID-19 and no new deaths Wednesday. The new figures bring the total number of hospitalizations in Ottawa to 32, with four people in intensive care. There have been 625 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in Ottawa since the onset of the pandemic. Health Medical Officer Dr. Vera Etches says OPH is following the hospitalization curve as an indicator of COVID-19 level in the city because testing for COVID-19 is limited to certain populations. “If the amount of COVID is continuing to increase, we will see an increase in hospital admissions and then when it does fall, we can have some confidence that the amount of COVID in our community is decreasing,” Etches said on Tuesday. Given this warning, OPH is reporting 515 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, slightly higher than the 446 reported on Tuesday. The seven-day Ottawa average is 866.4, up from 652.9 a week ago and from 60.9 four weeks ago. Across Ontario, there are 2081 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 288 of them in intensive care. Ontario Public Health reported 11,582 new confirmed cases, based on available testing, and 14 new COVID-19-related deaths. KEY STATISTICS OF OTAVA for COVID-19 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (December 28 to January 3): 624.5 (reduction from 628.6)

Position rate in Ottawa (December 29 to January 4): 35.5 percent (down from 36.3 percent)

Reproduction number (seven-day average): 1.02

Known active cases: 8015 (-409) Reproduction values ​​greater than 1 indicate that the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means that the spread is slowing down. The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the number of resolved cases and deaths. HOSPITALISTS IN OTAWA There are 32 people in Ottawa hospitals on Wednesday being treated for an active COVID-19 infection, six more than on Tuesday. There are four people in the ICU, unchanged from Tuesday. Age categories of people in the hospital: 0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 2

30-39: 1 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 3 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 1

60-69: 6 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 5

80-89: 14 (1 in ICU)

90+: 0 (Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in the hospital with an “active” infection) VACCINES FOR COVID-19 IN OTAWA As of Wednesday: Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 895,588 (+603)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 824,575 (+762)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 347,671 (+29,965)

Percentage of population aged five and over with at least one dose: 90 percent

Percentage of population five and above fully vaccinated: 83 percent * Statistics for one- or two-dose Ottawa residents include anyone with an Ottawa zip code who has been vaccinated anywhere in Ontario. ABOUT THE REGION Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 12 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Public Health Hastings Prince Edward: 16 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 18 in hospital, 10 in ICU

Leeds District Health Unit, Grenville & Lanark: 14 in hospital, 5 in ICU

Renfrew County Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 1 in ICU These figures are based on the latest data from each relevant health unit at the time of publication. EXPLOSIONS OF COVID-19 Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following countries: 12 long-term care homes

15 nursing homes

13 hospital units

9 other union environments (group house, supported independent living, etc.)

4 primary schools

3 high schools

18 nurseries and / or camps OPH stopped reporting on community outbreaks in workplaces, etc. as of January 2, 2022. A full list of locations with active explosions is available at OPH panel for COVID-19.

