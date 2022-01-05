International
Canada sends 140 million COVID-19 rapid tests to provinces, territories in January – National
The federal government says it will deliver 140 million COVID-19 rapid tests to provinces and territories this month as the Omicron variant continues to spread.
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos made the announcement Wednesday in an official update on the state of COVID-19 in Canada – the first of the new year.
As required by our provincial and territorial colleagues, these tests will be administered on a per capita basis, Duclos said.
Shipments are already underway and we will keep you updated as often as possible.
Read more:
Quick tests for COVID-19: When to get one and what to do if they are positive
Rapid COVID-19 antigen tests have been difficult to find since Omicron arrived in the country last month.
In an effort to limit the spread of the virus especially before the 2021 holiday season, provincial governments made rapid tests more accessible to Canadians. Millions of people were caught when they could, some standing in long queues for hours at malls and liquor stores.
But demand quickly outstripped supply and the federal government has been under pressure to increase fast test supply ever since. The Ontario government has pressured Ottawa to increase supply to meet demand.
Duclos said 120 million rapid tests have been delivered to Canada to date, with 85 million before December 2021 and 35 million in December.
Across Canada, all levels of government are doing their best to help slow the spread of the virus and support Canadians, he said.
These are challenging times, but they will not last forever. We have the tools we need to overcome this new wave of pandemic. Let’s continue to be careful.
Omicron’s growth in Canada continues
Omicron has been driving COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations across Canada since its introduction in the country last month.
Trends
Toronto residents win $ 44 million Lotto Max jackpot with ticket listing family birthdays
Ontario reports 2,081 people with COVID in hospital, 11,582 new cases
Wednesday, announced Canada 37,410 new cases and 57 deaths. However, a number of provinces have limited PCR testing for COVID-19 due to overwhelming demand, so the Canadian Public Health Agency (PHAC) warns that daily case counts will underestimate the overall burden of disease.
Many provinces and territories have imposed restrictions to limit the spread of Omicron and to protect hospitals from overcrowding with COVID-19 patients. As of Dec. 27, 1,830 COVID-19 patients were reported to Canadian hospitals and 480 of them were in intensive care units, according to national data.
Read more:
Finding fast COVID-19 tests across Canada, from relative ease to complete disappointment
Ontario joined the provinces by tightening activities Wednesday, closing gyms, banning indoor eating and further limiting the collection limits until January 26th. Students are also learning online until January 17, as long as the pandemic does not worsen.
Ontario health officials also said the province is also delaying all non-emergency operations as it struggles with double the pressure of increased admissions and increased staff shortages.
While fewer people are experiencing COVID-19 pneumonia from Omicron, many are being hospitalized for short stays or with chronic illnesses exacerbated by a COVID-19 infection, Ontario Health Chris Simpson told The Canadian Press on Tuesday.
Ontario has also changed its guidelines on who can do a PCR test, limiting it to those who are symptomatic and hospitalized. In addition, those who test positive for a rapid antigen test will no longer need to confirm that they have COVID-19 through a PCR test.
A similar horrific situation is being played out in Quebec, where the number of cases reached 14,494 on Tuesday, and the number of hospitalizations reached 1,592. In response, the government introduced a curfew in addition to other measures to calm record numbers of infections in the province.
In Quebec, PCR testing is reserved for high-risk populations such as health care workers who have contact with patients, indigenous communities, people experiencing homelessness, and all residents, staff, and carers entering care homes, nursing homes group, prisons, shelters and hospitals. .
Even if these people are asymptomatic, the government says they will have access to priority PCR testing. The rest of the general population can use rapid antigen tests at home.
For those who have access to rapid testing, the Head of Public Health Dr. Theresa Tam said Omicron presents the need for frequent testing “depending on your particular individual situation”.
“The difficulty with this particular virus is how quickly people can develop the infection, after exposure, and things can change very quickly,” Tam said.
“So you just have to remember that if you tested negative in the morning, that does not mean you may not test negative later, and if depending on which environment you go to, you will have to do tests. very frequent speeds depending on your particular individual situation. This is a challenge with Omicron. “
– with folders by Alessia Simona Maratta and The Canadian Press
View link »
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8489323/trudeau-covid-19-update-omicron-spread/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]