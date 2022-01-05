Canada sends 140 million COVID-19 rapid tests to provinces, territories in January – National

The federal government says it will deliver 140 million COVID-19 rapid tests to provinces and territories this month as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos made the announcement Wednesday in an official update on the state of COVID-19 in Canada – the first of the new year.

As required by our provincial and territorial colleagues, these tests will be administered on a per capita basis, Duclos said.

Shipments are already underway and we will keep you updated as often as possible.

Rapid COVID-19 antigen tests have been difficult to find since Omicron arrived in the country last month.

In an effort to limit the spread of the virus especially before the 2021 holiday season, provincial governments made rapid tests more accessible to Canadians. Millions of people were caught when they could, some standing in long queues for hours at malls and liquor stores.

But demand quickly outstripped supply and the federal government has been under pressure to increase fast test supply ever since. The Ontario government has pressured Ottawa to increase supply to meet demand.

Duclos said 120 million rapid tests have been delivered to Canada to date, with 85 million before December 2021 and 35 million in December.

Across Canada, all levels of government are doing their best to help slow the spread of the virus and support Canadians, he said.

These are challenging times, but they will not last forever. We have the tools we need to overcome this new wave of pandemic. Let’s continue to be careful.

Omicron’s growth in Canada continues

Omicron has been driving COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations across Canada since its introduction in the country last month.

Ontario reports 2,081 people with COVID in hospital, 11,582 new cases

Wednesday, announced Canada 37,410 new cases and 57 deaths. However, a number of provinces have limited PCR testing for COVID-19 due to overwhelming demand, so the Canadian Public Health Agency (PHAC) warns that daily case counts will underestimate the overall burden of disease.

Many provinces and territories have imposed restrictions to limit the spread of Omicron and to protect hospitals from overcrowding with COVID-19 patients. As of Dec. 27, 1,830 COVID-19 patients were reported to Canadian hospitals and 480 of them were in intensive care units, according to national data.

Ontario joined the provinces by tightening activities Wednesday, closing gyms, banning indoor eating and further limiting the collection limits until January 26th. Students are also learning online until January 17, as long as the pandemic does not worsen.

Ontario health officials also said the province is also delaying all non-emergency operations as it struggles with double the pressure of increased admissions and increased staff shortages.

While fewer people are experiencing COVID-19 pneumonia from Omicron, many are being hospitalized for short stays or with chronic illnesses exacerbated by a COVID-19 infection, Ontario Health Chris Simpson told The Canadian Press on Tuesday.

Ontario has also changed its guidelines on who can do a PCR test, limiting it to those who are symptomatic and hospitalized. In addition, those who test positive for a rapid antigen test will no longer need to confirm that they have COVID-19 through a PCR test.

A similar horrific situation is being played out in Quebec, where the number of cases reached 14,494 on Tuesday, and the number of hospitalizations reached 1,592. In response, the government introduced a curfew in addition to other measures to calm record numbers of infections in the province.

In Quebec, PCR testing is reserved for high-risk populations such as health care workers who have contact with patients, indigenous communities, people experiencing homelessness, and all residents, staff, and carers entering care homes, nursing homes group, prisons, shelters and hospitals. .

Even if these people are asymptomatic, the government says they will have access to priority PCR testing. The rest of the general population can use rapid antigen tests at home.

For those who have access to rapid testing, the Head of Public Health Dr. Theresa Tam said Omicron presents the need for frequent testing “depending on your particular individual situation”.

“The difficulty with this particular virus is how quickly people can develop the infection, after exposure, and things can change very quickly,” Tam said.

“So you just have to remember that if you tested negative in the morning, that does not mean you may not test negative later, and if depending on which environment you go to, you will have to do tests. very frequent speeds depending on your particular individual situation. This is a challenge with Omicron. “

– with folders by Alessia Simona Maratta and The Canadian Press

