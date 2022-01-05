French President Emmanuel Macron says he wants to ‘pull’ the unvaccinatedExBulletin







change subtitles Stephanie Lecocq / AP

Stephanie Lecocq / AP French President Emmanuel Macron is being condemned by political opponents after an interview this week in which he used a vulgarity to say he wants to aggravate people who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19. “The unvaccinated, I really want to anger them,” Macron said Parisiani. “And so, we will continue to do this until the end. That is the strategy.” Although inaccurate, the translation of the slang phrase was widely heard by the French media publishing in English. Macron also called unvaccinated people “irresponsible” and said such people “are no longer citizens”. Macron’s rude and perhaps apolitical comment prompted the French parliament to halt the debate over legislation to seek a vaccination permit to do almost anything, such as using public transport or visiting a cinema or café. The mandate was supposed to take effect on January 15th. “No health emergency justifies such words,” said Bruno Retailleau, head of the right wing Les Rpublicains in the Senate, according to France 24. “Emmanuel Macron says he has learned to love the French, but he seems to particularly like to despise them. We can encourage vaccination without offending anyone or pushing them towards radicalization.” The party chairman, Christian Jacob, also expressed outrage. “I am in favor of allowing the vaccine, but I can not support a text whose aim is to ‘upset’ the French.” Macron comments come just four months before the national election. He is expected to seek a second five-year term in what is likely to be a close re-elected bid. Reuters speculates that “Macron may have calculated that quite a few people have been vaccinated now and upset with those who have not been vaccinated that his comments go well with voters.” With more than three-quarters of France vaccinated, the country has one of the highest rates in the European Union. However, it has also had its share of protests against the government’s efforts to mandate vaccines and social distancing measures. A version of this story originally appeared on Morning edition live blog.

