Trans pride at the highest peaks – Philadelphia Gay News

Erin Paris, a trans mountain climber, has embarked on a trans pride international journey. It aims to wave the trans flag from the tops of the seven highest mountains in the world.

It just made a lot of sense, she said NBC News January 5. To go to the highest point on every earth and be able to say who you are and tell the world that you are proud of who you are, where you can not be accused of being hidden or can not be overshadowed, spoke to my soul.

In the new year, Paris climbed the Vinson Massif, the highest point in Antarctica, at 16,067 feet above sea level. From there she was photographed waving a trans Pride flag. Paris is now climbing five of the seven highest peaks: Mount Kosciuszko in Australia, Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Mount Elbrus in Russia, Aconcagua in Argentina, and the Vinson Massif.

NBC News reports that Paris, 45, plans to try Denali in Alaska, the highest peak in North America, this summer. It will then climb Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, in the Himalayas in Asia. Paris has planned that ascent in 2023 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the first ascent of Everest in 1953 by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay.

During her climb to Everest, Paris said she wants to celebrate the life of Jan Morris, a trans-autobiographical woman and historian who has described the journey of Hillary and Tenzings.

Global Respect Act

Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) reintroduced the Global Respect Act to Congress in the Senate. Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), a gay man, introduced the bill in the House of Representatives.

The draft law imposes visa blocking sanctions on responsible foreigners or accomplices in the violation of the human rights of individuals due to current or perceived sexual orientation, gender identity or sexual characteristics. The President periodically reports and updates a list of foreign persons responsible for such human rights violations and applies sanctions accordingly.

The bill also states that the State Department will appoint at least one senior officer who will be responsible for tracking violence and discrimination against individuals based on current or perceived sexual orientation, gender identity or sexual characteristics in foreign countries.

The substitution ban in Israel has been lifted

On January 4, Israel withdrew its policy banning same-sex couples and single men from becoming parents through a surrogate. The Supreme Court ruled that the ban on substitution for same-sex couples and single men violates their rights and should be lifted.

It’s a historic day for the LGBTQ war in Israel, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz told a news conference. Horowitz said the Ministry had issued the policy that gave everyone equal access to surrogate pregnancy.

Surrogacy has long been available to heterosexual couples and single women.

US Ambassador to Cameroon

On December 18, the Senate confirmed Bidens’ candidate, Christopher John Lamora, a gay and career Foreign Service officer, as ambassador to Cameroon. It was the first appointment of an LGBTQ ambassador by the administration.

Lamora is a senior member of the Senior Foreign Service and is the Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Accra, Ghana. Lamora worked with the U.S. Consulate General in Douala, Cameroon.

As previously reported by PGN, Cameroon has a documented history of LGBT + abuse. Human Rights Watch said this puts LGBT people at increased risk of being mistreated, tortured and attacked without any consequences.

The USAID Coordinator is appointed

In December, the Biden administration appointed Jay Gilliam, a gay man of color, as the new LGBTQI + Senior Coordinator for the United States Agency for International Development. In this role, Gilliam will promote LGBT + rights globally. Gilliam was previously director of the Global Campaign for Human Rights program and worked at USAID from 2012-2016.

Gilliam gave an extensive interview with USAID, published in Medium. Gilliam described his new position as one that will ensure that we make tangible progress in the Presidential Memorandum to mandate that USAID and all foreign aid agencies promote and protect the human rights of LGBTQI + persons and [support ] USAID Administrator Samantha Powers, Vision for Inclusive LGBTQI + Development.

Earlier, the Trump administration had used USAID to connect with anti-LGBT + forces globally.

LGBT + rights in 2022

As 2021 ended and 2022 began, circumstances for LGBT + people continued to look bleak in much of the world, particularly in Africa, Asia, Russia, and Eastern Europe.

Under President Biden in 2021, the US embarked on a slow but steady shift in foreign policy to embrace and accommodate LGBT + rights and to clarify that the Trump administration’s anti-LGBT + policies would not continue. A notable step in this direction was the appointment of Jessica Stern by Bidens as the US Special Envoy for the Advancement of LGBTQI + Human Rights at the State Department.

In a statement, the White House announced the appointment as a critical role in ensuring that US diplomacy and foreign aid promote and protect the human rights of LGBTQI + persons worldwide. The Special Envoy will play a vital role in guiding the implementation of the Presidential Memorandum for the Advancement of the Human Rights of LGBTQI + Persons worldwide.

The White House said: “At a time when the human rights of LGBTQI + people are increasingly threatened in all regions of the world, the Special Envoy will unite like-minded governments, civil society organizations, corporations and organizations international to promote dignity and equality for all.

As Executive Director of OutRight Action International in New York City, Stern specializes in gender, sexuality, and human rights globally. At OutRight, it has supported the legal registration of LGBTIQ organizations globally, assisted in securing the mandate of the United Nations Independent Expert on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity, and expanded the UN General Assembly resolution to include gender identity. and co-founded the UN LGBTI Core. Group.

Sterns’s writing has been cited by the Indian Supreme Court in its fundamental decision decriminalizing same-sex relationships and is featured in the Oxford Handbook on Women, Peace and Security (2019). She is an associate professor at Columbia University School of International and Public Relations. Appointment of mainland was an important step by the Biden administration. In addition, Biden spoke out against anti-LGBT + policies internationally at the UN General Assembly.