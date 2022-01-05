China’s strict Covid policies pose risks to the global economy

Text size





As Omicron cases grow in the US, policymakers are following a different game book from March 2020. This is not the case in China, where a strict zero-tolerance policy is putting cities in closure and creating the risk of a ripple effect through supply chains and eventually the global economy.

In Xian, a northwestern city larger than New York City with a population of about 13 million, RESTRICTIONS are leading to food shortages concerns and are pulling some to make comparisons to the blockade in Wuhan last year. Things are bad, says 28-year-old teacher Li Kun. It is basically impossible to get in or out of town, and everyone has to stay home, except for special exceptions.

China’s zero tolerance policy topped the list of risks for 2022 by the Eurasia Group. While China’s policies have helped the country become one of the few major economies to grow in 2022, its approach to a more transmissible Omicron variant along with concerns that the vaccine many Chinese received may have limited effectiveness poses a risk. great for the economy and President Xi Jinping, who has tied himself to zero-Covid policy, according to the Eurasia Group.

The danger, as Eurasia Groups sees Ian Bremmer, is that China’s policy will not be able to contain infections, leading to larger outbreaks that in turn may require more severe blockages, creating greater disruptions. economic, more state intervention and a potentially dissatisfied population after Xi. goes to 20th Party Congress where he is expected to take a third term. It is a significant problem and can lead to major shifts globally, with greater supply chain problems and greater inflation and other risks. It’s hers single high risk in the world today, Bremmer said at a conference this week.

For the Chinese authorities, the main consideration is ensuring minimal social and economic disruption, which could potentially spread to politics, says Chong Ja Ian, associate professor in the Department of Political Science at the National University of Singapore. A document from the Chinese CDC assesses an optimistic scenario that the adoption of a Western policy approach to Covid could result in daily loads of hundreds of thousands of cases, with devastating consequences for the healthcare system. China has only about six million hospital beds for 1.4 billion people.

Such a deadly calculation, for a country that has been spared largely from the devastation of the virus to date, supports the government’s reluctance to change course, says Pantheon Macros chief China + economist Craig Botham via email. The surest bet is that China will not reopen again in 2022. Relying so heavily on defeating the virus, a pillar to live with instead, and accepting an increase in the number of deaths, it seems almost impossible for the Chinese Communist Party. The arrival of Omicron, and his accompanying insecurities, will only reinforce their belief in zero-Covid politics.

The agglomerations from China will strike an already acute shortage of supply of everything from raw materials to equipment that is contributing to inflationary pressures that could reduce profitability for small and medium-sized businesses. As global barriers had just begun to show signs of easing, the Pantheon sees recent Covid eruptions in China and blockages threatening to renew some of those barriers.

This means that companies are trying to redirect shipping to avoid Chinese restrictions. That’s one of the reasons DataTrek Researchs Nicholas Colas says he favors bigger companies that can overcome costs and navigate more easily with some of these pressures, such as getting their ships in containers to transport goods.

Blocking can also accelerate a kind of break-up as blockages add to the list of reasons companies are looking for ways to reduce their dependence on China for their supply chains.

The less transient a policy emerges, the more firms will assume it is the new normal and invest accordingly. China’s comparative advantage as a trading and assembly center is being eroded, Botham says.

For China, any successive outbreak hits demand by lowering consumer confidence and slowing wage growth in the service sectors, meaning that consumer spending will be slow as long as policy stays in place and can curb sales for a host of global companies targeting Chinese consumers, too. as for Southeast Asian countries relying on Chinese tourists, who are now unlikely to return this year, says Rory Green, head of research for China and Asia at TS Lombard via email.

Chinese policymakers can offer more support to small and medium-sized enterprises as it seeks to manage the economic shock, on top of the pressures created by the collapse of its assets and the crackdown on large internet companies as it reorientes its economy. The pressure that policies and blockades will have on China’s already troubled economy is also fueled by the preference of BCA Research strategists to continue US stock overweight over Chinese stocks in the short term.

And Chinese policymakers are focusing on its domestic economy, and small and medium-sized enterprises also add to the growing preference for Chinese-oriented shares, or A shares, that have met extremely well in recent years. WHEREAS



iShares MSCI China

The exchange traded fund (MCHI) has decreased by 23% in the past year



iShares MSCI China A-shares

The ETF (CNYA) has declined by only 0.14% over the same period and may continue to benefit from China’s policy efforts to keep its economy from derailing, as well as efforts to invest more aggressively in resources. renewable and construction of equipment and semiconductors.

Taner Browncontributed to additional reporting.

