Ottawa says 140 million faster tests going to provinces, territories this month





The federal government said today that 140 million additional rapid tests will be delivered to provinces and territories this month. Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the government is now in the process of submitting tests, which will be allocated to provinces and territories based on per capita. An additional 140 million tests are enough to provide “a quick test per week, per person, in Canada for January,” he said. Prior to December, the government said it had submitted 85 million rapid tests to provinces and territories. As the Omicron coronavirus variant began to spread rapidly last month, the government postponed 35 million tests in the regions, Duclos said. The rush for rapid tests comes as many regions reduce testing the gold standard of testing for COVID polymerase chain reaction (PCR) due to capacity concerns. PCR tests are mainly provided through assessment centers, hospitals and other healthcare facilities and require laboratory tests. Demand for fast tests has exceeded supply. A pop-up window in Kitchener, Ont. finished the quick test kits within an hour on Tuesday. People line up for quick free tests at the Minto Recreation Complex in Ottawa. (Francis Ferland / CBC) Ahead of the Christmas break, Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford apologized after rapid COVID-19 tests offered at LCBO stores and other locations in the province “disappeared like wildfire.” It is not clear how the Canadians will pass the tests. Each province and territory is responsible for its own distribution. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said swift tests would help the country get through the final wave of the pandemic. “Our job is to procure as much as possible and take them to the provinces for free. They will make decisions to hand over to the people,” he said. FRIEND | Otava annoudelivering 140 million quick tests this month The federal government announces the delivery of 140 million rapid tests to provinces and territories this month During the government’s first press conference for the new year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said rapid testing would be key to curbing the growing Omicron variant case burden nationwide. 1:28 “We have certain reserves for vulnerable populations and specific uses, but the vast majority of rapid tests will be sent to provinces and territories to distribute them in the best way to serve their citizens.” Trudeau also called on qualified Canadians to get vaccinated and grow if they have not already done so. “Let ‘s be honest, no one wanted 2022 to start like this … I can tell you as a parent that I’m very aware that kids are back in school virtually and I can understand that people are frustrated. But I’m not. “I also know that we know how to get through this,” he said. “We are seeing a better spring as long as we all continue to do our part.” Do you have questions about this story? We are responding as much as we can to the comments.

