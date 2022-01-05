England removes pre-departure PCR tests for passengers





(CNN) England has waived its requirement for pre-departure PCR tests for incoming passengers in the latest swing to Covid destination restrictions. From 4 a.m. on January 7, fully vaccinated newcomers, along with those under 18, will be allowed to enter England without producing a negative PCR test. Although incoming travelers must still submit a negative test within two days of arrival, a Fast Antigen Leak Test (LFT) will be accepted from the same date and visitors will not have to stay in quarantine until get their score. However, if this result is positive, they will be asked to do a PCR test to help identify “any new variant at the border”. The move was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, who explained that the current pre-launch requirements, initially set for it check the spread of Omicron , were “having limited impact”, with Omicron now the most dominant variant in the UK. The pre-departure rules will remain the same for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated arrivals over the age of 18 years. ‘No more proportional’ While Johnson said easing restrictions only applies to England, it is believed that other UK countries, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, will follow suit. “We are removing the additional additional testing measures we introduced last year at the border to slow down Omicron’s arrival in the UK,” said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. confirmed on Twitter “Now Omicron is the dominant variant and is widespread in the UK, these measures are no longer proportionate. The rapid spread of the variant led to a number of countries announcing restrictions on travelers to the UK last month, including Germany, where a mandatory 14-day quarantine for UK arrivals was introduced on December 20, while France imposed a ban for all. non-essential visitors to and from the UK. About 3.7 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the last week of 2021, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics. But Johnson has dismissed suggestions for another stricter block, stressing that such actions “are not without cost”. “They impose a devastating tax on our physical and mental well-being, on our businesses, on our jobs and livelihoods and, at worst, on our children’s chances of survival,” he told a news conference Wednesday. “So this government does not believe we should close our country again.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/england-scraps-pre-departure-pcr-tests-for-travelers/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos