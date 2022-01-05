Here’s what it means to return to the modified Step 2 restrictions for COVID-19 for the Waterloo region

The Waterloo region, like the rest of the province, will move on to the second modified step of the COVID-19 restrictions as of Wednesday morning.

The move was announced by the Ontario government on Monday and will last at least until January 26th.

It includes the move to distance learning for public and private schools by at least January 17th. School buildings may be open to childcare and provide in-person classes for students with special educational needs who may not be accommodated remotely and staff who may not “provide quality instruction from home”.

The medical officer of the health in the region, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, said in a press release that the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 has increased the number of cases than have been seen before in the community.

The number of new cases reported with COVID-19 in the Waterloo region was 487 on Tuesday, though that number is believed to be below the current number of cases due to restrictions on who can do a PCR test.

But Wang said measures taken to curb the spread of the virus would be temporary.

“We will overcome this wave of COVID-19 as we have done before, and to do so, we must continue to work together to protect our community and our health system,” Wang said in the announcement.

Regional officials encouraged people to take their first, second, and / or third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they were eligible. Appointments can be booked through the region’s website.

Here is a look at what is allowed:

How many people can I gather in company with?

For indoor gatherings, the limit is five people.

For outdoor gatherings, the limit is 10 people.

I have booked an operation. Will this happen?

The three hospitals in the Waterloo region announced that from January 4 to January 17, they will only offer emergency, urgent and carcinogenic surgical procedures.

On Wednesday, the province says chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore will reinstate directive two for hospitals, which will “pause all non-urgent and non-urgent surgeries and procedures to maintain critical care and human resource capacity.”

If you have a medical concern, local officials encourage people to contact their family doctor, an accompanying clinic, or Telehealth Ontario, or go to the hospital if it is an emergency.

I need to talk to someone from the municipality. Can I?

Most municipal offices remain open, but people are required to do business through their municipality’s website or by telephone. Personal meetings are made by appointment only.

Can I go to the library?

Yes. Libraries are allowed to open at a capacity of 50 percent.

But many local libraries are reducing working hours to:

Kitchener Public Library from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.

Waterloo Public Library 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.

Exchange of ideas at Cambridge 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Waterloo Library Region There are no changes in hours, however, service in Breslau has been suspended until at least January 26th.

Can I eat at a restaurant?

Jo. Eating indoors in restaurants, bars and other food and beverage establishments will not be allowed.

But you can take it with you, go through the car or take delivery. Also, eating in nature is allowed with restrictions.

If you are hoping to enjoy a drink while eating out, alcohol sales are limited after 22:00 and alcohol consumption in a establishment ends at 23:00.

Can I hold or attend religious services and ceremonies?

Yes, but there are limitations.

Indoor weddings, funerals or religious services are limited to 50 percent of the capacity of the room in which they are held.

Outdoor services are limited in the number of people who can carry two meters of physical distance. However, social gatherings as expected should be within the confines of social gatherings (five people inside, 10 people outside).

Can I go shopping?

Yes. Retail stores and malls can be opened at 50 percent capacity.

In shopping malls, physical distance is required for formations. The province says walking “will not be allowed”.

Also, food courts need to be closed.

For farmers’ markets in the region, they will continue to operate at 50 percent capacity.

The dining room at Kitchener Market will remain open for reception.

The Cambridge Farmers Market reminds people that they can place orders online or request to receive them in advance.

Can I have a haircut or nails?

Yes. Personal care businesses can operate at 50 percent capacity. Saunas, steam rooms and oxygen bars are closed.

Can I go see a movie or a concert?

Jo. Indoor concert venues, theaters and cinemas will be closed. Recorded rehearsals and performances are allowed with restrictions.

Can I go to a local attraction?

Not if it is inside. Museums, art galleries, zoos, science centers, historic sites, gardens and other similar sites will be closed.

Outdoor seats can be opened at 50 percent capacity.

Can I go swimming or exercise?

Not indoors. Indoor sports and recreational facilities such as gyms will be closed to the public.

Indoor winter programs offered by cities and municipalities will be postponed until further notice.

Kitchener says synthetic outdoor runways will remain open at Kitchener Market and 44 Gaukel St. Other community outlets will be open depending on the weather.

The square footage in Waterloo Public Square is open, with face coverage and physical distancing required.

Exceptions will be made for athletes who train for the Olympics or Paralympics and “select professional and elite amateur sports leagues”.

Oh, can I go see a hockey game?

Jo. The arenas will be closed to spectators. Outdoor games are allowed, but the number of spectators can not exceed 50 percent of the sound.