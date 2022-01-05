Rapid tests, vaccine doses for incoming children: feds

OTAWA – By the end of the month, there will be sufficient pediatric COVID-19 doses in Canada for all eligible children and 140 million additional rapid tests will be delivered in the provinces and territories, the federal government announced on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government would quadruple the demand met in December by the provinces and territories for 35 million speed tests.

140 million fast income tests are enough for every person in this country to do a quick test a week for a month, if necessary. They will be distributed to each province and territory on a per capita basis.

With overcrowded testing systems in some provinces, access to PCR laboratory tests is limited to high-risk cases, leaving many to resort to rapid home tests to check for COVID-19, a tool that becomes highly demanding and difficult to achieve. by for many.

Faced with questions about why the government is continuing to leave the provinces distributing these tests instead of sending them directly to families, Trudeau said it is up to the government to decide how to distribute these tests in their jurisdictions.

Our responsibility as a federal government is to make sure there are enough quick tests. The provinces will take determinations and hopefully learn from each other and share best practices in terms of what works well in one country or another, Trudeau said.

“But we expect the provinces and territories to be there to deliver these rapid tests that we are procuring to hundreds of millions of citizens, to help us get through this wave of Omicron as best we can.”

VACCINES ARE THERE: PM

Trudeau also confirmed that there are plenty of COVID-19 vaccines in Canada now for all adults eligible to receive their first, second or booster doses.

In terms of vaccines and boosters, we now have plenty of vaccines in place for everyone, Trudeau said, urging all those who have not yet received their vaccines to do so.

If you have not been vaccinated yet for any reason, be aware that there is a vaccine available for you waiting at your local pharmacy or local health center. We have all the vaccines we need for all Canadians, so please get vaccinated, he said.

Also, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said that by the end of January the government expects to have sufficient supply in place for all children eligible to receive both doses.

More than 40 percent of children ages five to 11 have already received one dose of the vaccine. We would be in a very different position now if we did not have such a high rate of vaccination and vaccine supply that we need to support further vaccination efforts during the New Year, Duclos said.

‘JANUARY 2022 IS NOT MARCH 2020’

Wednesday’s speech marked the first press conference by Trudeau since before the holidays, a time during which national COVID-19 cases have reached new levels in certain regions, driven mainly by the rapid and continuous spread of the Omicron variant.

Many regions have since returned to virtual student education and have closed or significantly reduced capacity in businesses such as gyms, theaters and restaurants, as was the case in previous waves of the almost two-year global pandemic.

Unfortunately, with the Omicron variant spreading rapidly across the country, this is not the new year we all hoped for But let’s be clear: January 2022 is not March 2020. We have made significant progress and are continuing to add resources and tools to help protect and support Canadians, Duclos said Wednesday.

Acknowledging that Canadians are frustrated, tired and angry that in many ways it feels like the country has turned into significant constraints due to concerns over the healthcare system overload, Trudeau said that while Canadians are likely to have to lose this winter, the country is looking for a better spring.