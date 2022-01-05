Cossack protesters attack buildings for fuel pricesExBulletin

A MARTINEZ, NIKORT:

Thousands of protesters took to the streets and attacked government buildings in cities across Kazakhstan. And we have just heard that protesters have occupied the airport in the country’s largest city.

MARTINEZ: The spark for the riots was the rise in gas prices. Crowds are also angry about the lack of political change in the decades since Kazakhstan gained independence from the Soviet Union. The president has responded by accepting the resignation of his entire cabinet.

NPR’s Charles Maynes is following developments from Moscow and joins us now.

Charles, gives us a context for what is happening here.

CHARLES MAYNES, BYLINE: Yes, of course, A. So Kazakhstan is this big, oil-rich country that borders Russia. And over the weekend, the government doubled the prices of liquefied natural gas. This is what the Cossacks used as a cheap substitute for gasoline for their cars and trucks. You know, and that was happening in the oil-producing regions of Kazakhstan. And that kind of insult added to the injury – it certainly played with a sense of sharp income inequality in the country. And on Tuesday, the demonstrations that took place in western Kazakhstan really spread all over the country, in particular, in Almaty. This is the largest city in the country, where thousands took to the streets. You know, and it’s clear after they attacked public buildings, government buildings, like presidential administration buildings, the mayor’s office, the prosecutor’s office – they invaded the airport. It has all become clear that this is political anger.

MARTINEZ: So what has been the government’s response?

MAYNES: Well, efforts have been made to calm the situation. They just did not work. President Kassym-Yomart Tokayev accepted the resignation, as you pointed out in your introduction, of his entire cabinet. And he blamed them for the price increase, which he has since canceled, under his acting cabinet. He declared a state of emergency in cities where there is mass unrest and urged people to go home. This did not work. And now he is taking a tougher approach, saying security forces will regain control.

They have shut down the internet all over the country. The people I was in contact with this morning are now inaccessible. There are certainly reports of at least a few hundred people injured, including police, and apparently one death among security forces. But Tokayev also had another interesting move aimed at calming tensions here. He announced the departure of Kazakhstan’s longtime leader Nursultan Nazarbayev as head of the Security Council. Now, Nazarbayev is seen as the real power in the country and the object of protesters’ anger, with protesters shouting, get away, old man, get away as they attack the streets.

MARTINEZ: So it looks like it could be a big development.

MAYNES: Well, it is. I mean, Nazarbayev – until he took power in Tokayev in 2019, he was the only leader of Kazakhstan throughout its post-Soviet history. In fact, he was at the helm earlier in the last years of the Soviet Union. So he is now 81 years old. Passing power, he tried to maintain a level of control, both through the security council and as the image of the nation’s father. And he really designed this image of Kazakhstan as a stable and developed country. And of course in these last days, this is taking a hit as we have seen a lot of people take to the streets.

MARTINEZ: Charles, you are in Moscow. How is this being processed there?

MAYNES: You know, the Kremlin is calling for calm. She says she hopes her neighbor can solve her own internal problems. There seems to be no indication that this joint security pact, which is across the region, will be ready. So at the moment they are staying out of it. But you can believe that events are being closely watched here in Moscow, where Vladimir Putin, who has been in power for 20 years – you know, certainly has an interest in his eventual overthrow, whenever or however it happens. . There is a lot of speculation about this. And Russia has maintained an image of stability that, like Kazakhstan, is indeed Putin’s point of sale. And so after that, you know, it’s a matter of love, you know, Putin’s successor …

MAYNES: … Like Tokayev, you fail to maintain control? And we will look at Kazakhstan. It is not difficult for the Russians to imagine a similar scenario playing here.

MARTINEZ: This is the NPR correspondent in Moscow, Charles Maynes.

