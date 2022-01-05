Open applications for the food coupon program News, Sports, Work





Maui News Applications are being accepted by Hawaiians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic for the ‘Ai Hua’ food coupon program, funded by a $ 150,000 grant from the Hawaii Office of Affairs and administered by the Maui Economic Opportunity. An add-on application is available online at meoinc.org or at bit.ly/3HCcrv0. Forms can also be obtained at the MEO Wailuku office at 99 Mahalani St. Applications can also be mailed to individuals, MEO said in a press release Tuesday. To qualify, applicants must: Have at least one native Hawaiian family member. Have at least one family member affected by COVID-19. Become a resident of Maui Island. Required documentation includes: Photo ID of all adults. Proof of Hawaii Indigenous Origin – Birth Certificate, Signed Certificates of Identity Provided by Indigenous Organizations Serving in Hawaii, such as the Queen Lili’uokalani Children’s Center, Hawaii Department of Local Lands, Alu Like, Hui No Ke Olat Pono, Kamehameha Maui, et al. Final tax form 1040 or N-11. Evidence of revenue loss due to pandemic. The coupon amount – with a maximum of $ 150 per household – will be issued monthly based on family size and will run until September 30, or until funds run out. Coupons can be used at local farmers markets and online with the Maui Hub at mauihub.org to buy fresh fruits, vegetables and protein items. The program will benefit both local Hawaiian families receiving fresh food vouchers and local farmers offering products for farmers markets, MEO said. For questions, contact Jennifer McGurn at MEO by phone at (808) 243-4360 or email jennifer.mcgurn @ meoinc.org. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mauinews.com/news/local-news/2022/01/applications-open-for-food-voucher-program/

