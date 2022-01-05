Lawmakers face the battle to enforce the historic global tax deal

It took eight years and eight months of intensive negotiations for 137 countries to agree on the global tax agreement they signed in October. Described as the most important international tax reform in a century, now comes the difficult part – its implementation.

If that happens, governments around the world will receive an additional $ 150 billion a year in corporate tax revenue. Although multinationals will pay more, they will have an equal playing field, ensuring that their competitors can not pay less than they do. And part of the public outrage sparked by the 2008 financial crisis from the use of fiscal havens by multinational companies will subside.

“The international tax system was in dire need of reform,” said Janine Juggins, executive vice president of tax and global treasury at Unilever. “It is in everyone’s best interest to move to a more sustainable system,” she told the FT Global boardroom conference in December.

But turning a political deal into legally binding commitments can be a long and difficult delay. And ironically, the US, a major proponent of the deal, could actually kill it because of the polarized policy that often blocks domestic legislation.

“Everyone knows nothing has been signed yet,” said Alex Cobham, chief executive of the Tax Justice Network pressure group.

Countries must enact laws to implement the global minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent, known as the Second Pillar of the global tax agreement, by the end of 2022, in order to implement it by 2023.

The global minimum rate will be the “easy” part, said Reuven Avi-Yonah, a law professor at the University of Michigan. “It does not require a change in the tax treaties,” he said. “You really only need the agreement of the big economies, on which most multinationals are based, to achieve it.”

We want the whole world to enter into this agreement, so we need ratification in all countries

Encouragingly, Ireland and Cyprus have already announced an increase in their corporate tax rate from 12.5 to 15 percent. The EU has also published a directive with its 27 member states now needing to introduce legislation to pass it.

The much more difficult part of the tax deal will be how to force the world’s largest multinationals to pay more taxes where they actually make their sales than where they have a physical presence. This is necessary to avoid the threat of trade wars fueled by tax policies such as digital services taxes.

The issue focuses on US tech companies such as Amazon, Google, Apple and Facebook. Google UK, for example, paid 50 50 million in corporate tax last year, despite its UK subsidiary having revenue of 1. 1.8 billion. This is because Google UK is mainly used as the marketing and sales division of its European operation, which is headquartered in Ireland, where taxes are lower.

The challenge is that getting countries to agree to this redistribution of tax rights, known as the First Pillar of the agreement, requires a series of simultaneous changes to global tax laws.

One way to achieve this would be for all 137 signatories to the tax agreement to change their network of bilateral tax treaties – but this will take time. A faster way, recommended by the OECD, is to adopt a legally binding multilateral convention that countries sign and then ratify at home.

Countries are working at the OECD in Paris to draft such a convention. The aim is to reach agreement on implementation by April; each country will have to ratify the convention in its legislature by the time the rules take effect in 2023.

But such international treaties are usually a curse to the US, and Republican senators oppose it.

The Biden administration believes this can be done through a congressional agreement or other means that will be approved by a simple Senate majority, tied to the vice president’s decisive vote, instead of the two-thirds majority required for ratification. of the treaty. But the jury is unclear if this can really work.

Dan Neidle, a UK-based tax partner at Clifford Chance, a law firm, warned that attempts to circumvent the problem by entering into an agreement that was not a treaty as such could be subject to legal challenges in the US and elsewhere.

“Everyone knows that [implementation] is a question, “said Pascal Saint-Amans, head of tax administration at the OECD. “But the job assumption is, and we have extremely strong signals from the US administration. . . that will happen. “

Others are more skeptical. “My view is not how Pillar One can be implemented in the US,” Avi-Yonah said.

Any “solution” that the administration tries to circumvent Senate arithmetic would be “innovative,” added Mindy Herzfeld, professor of tax practice at the University of Florida Levin College of Law.

Meanwhile, even the US ability to pass global minimum tax reform more easily seems questionable. The reform bill is included in the Biden administration’s $ 1.75 trillion bill to build better infrastructure, but it is trying to pass in Congress.

Failure by the US or any other major economy to ratify this part of the deal could ruin the entire project, some of those involved have warned.

“We want the whole world to enter into this agreement, so we need ratification in all countries,” said Pierre Gramegna, Luxembourg’s finance minister. “The political risk is whether a big economy like the United States or China [or] places like this. . . stop. “

If this happens, developing countries complaining that the deal will bring them little tax revenue may refuse to implement the rest.

There could also be a transatlantic tax war, as European countries like France, Austria, Italy, Spain and the UK reinstate digital service taxes on major US tech firms, which they had agreed to remove in exchange for implementation of the global agreement.

“It would be a mistake to assume that this problem will not happen,” Neidle said.

The OECD wants the entire agreement to be implemented by 2023. But previous reforms to the international tax system have taken countries an average of two years to enter, with some up to seven years.

“This is more difficult and more complex,” Neidle said. “Why will it be faster?”