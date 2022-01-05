Orchestration of payments softens global e-commerce





An unstoppable e-commerce train may find itself delayed at border crossings, so to speak, expanding into new regions without first ensuring that their payment group is also suitable. Cross-border expansion is a major growth tool for e-commerce merchants, with the global B2C e-commerce market expected to grow at a complex annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% by 2028 to reach a $ 7.7 trillion estimate . Most marketers want some of that action online. However, obstacles encountered in international enlargement may include severe declines and reimbursements, as well as fraud, all compelling reasons to review the current tech group. According to the new PYMNTS book on Accelerating Time for New Markets, a Quickly cooperation, exploiting this potential for global growth may be more complex than e-commerce marketers expect. International merchants must be able not only to accept the payment methods that their domestic customers expect, but also to ensure that the skills they add to their payment groups reduce costs and increase the efficiency of operating internationally. The orchestration of payments is uniquely convenient to do so. Get the Games Book: Accelerator game book for emerging markets Advantages of a Flexible Technical Stack Looking at B2C Commerce growth forecasts, cross-border expansion makes more sense for e-commerce sites now than ever before.

Preparing for a move into emerging markets, Playbook notes that e-commerce businesses need to be able to easily add and remove skills in and out of their payment groups to improve efficiency, but it’s hard to know which new skills will provide sufficient return on investment (ROI) before committing to a new solution. As Spreedly Director of Account Management Luke Evans told PYMNTS, an incredibly powerful enabler is payment orchestration. What payment professionals discover is that many aspects of UX business, mobile devices, applications, etc. are all able to adapt to the needs of a new region. While adapting the combination of payment services to support improved authorization rates, fraud reduction [and] security is a much more difficult challenge. Get Playbook: Accelerator game book for emerging markets Reduce friction, cleverly With recent PYMNTS research showing that international e-commerce merchants accept an average of 6.8 types of payments, expanding merchants need to be similarly equipped to compete. But payment choice is part of simple cross-border optimization operations, and rear systems play an invisible, albeit necessary, role in smoothing the way forward. To reduce costs, increase revenue, boost conversion, and reduce costly downturns, Playbook notes that merchants can ease such payment friction by using solutions such as intelligent routing, which allows merchants to e-commerce to automatically direct transactions through any available payment gateway that is most likely to succeed. complete a transaction. As the Playbook concludes, payment orchestration layers that use APIs can facilitate faster and smoother payment integrations and make it easier for international e-commerce merchants to enhance the payment capabilities they need to expanded into new markets. Get PlayLibri: The Accelerating Time To New Markets Playbook —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: IDENTIFICATION OF IDENTITIES IN THE DIGITAL ECONOMY – DECEMBER 2021 Circle:More than half of American consumers think biometric authentication methods are faster, more convenient, and more reliable than passwords or PINs, so why do less than 10% use them? PYMNTS, in collaboration with Mitek, surveyed more than 2,200 consumers to better define this perception against the usage gap and to identify ways businesses can increase usage.

