HBO Max and HBO ended 2021 with 73.8 million subscribers – The Hollywood Reporter

WarnerMedia’s broadcast service HBO Max and HBO ended 2021 with about 73.8 million subscribers, exceeding management forecast, AT&T said Wednesday.

The update from the telecom giant, in a regulatory dossier ahead of the stock market opening, came ahead of a session with AT&T CEO John Stankey at the Citi AppsEconomy Conference.

WarnerMedia had increased its end-of-year 2021 guidance to 70 million-73 million HBO Max / HBO subscribers in July from 67 million-70 million. At the time, she had promoted a “strong” list of fourth-quarter content on HBO Max, including Legacy, Dune AND Matrix Revivals. The broadcaster also launched, in December, his own Sex and the City sequel series And just like that.

Management has since also said it expects to close the year near the end of the target limit. Wednesday’s regulatory recording included a press release that the company also issued. “AT&T closed the year with approximately 73.8 million global HBO Max and HBO subscribers, ahead of management’s preliminary instructions,” he said.

HBO and HBO Max global subscribers had risen 1.9 million to 69.4 million in the third quarter, from about 67.5 million in mid-2021, AT&T had revealed in October. He cited “strong international growth and backed by subscriber advertising”, which offset a user shock over a strategic decision to remove the HBO subscription option from Amazon Prime Channels.

HBO Max was launched in Latin America at the end of the second quarter and in the first European markets in the last quarter of 2021. It also brought to market the level of advertising-supported services in June.

“We’ve seen a very healthy adoption of that version of the service,” said WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar. The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday regarding the level based on ads. “And it makes sense because when a customer is empowered by choice, where they can have a higher priced service without ads or a more affordable service enabled by the presence of guessed ads, I think that’s a really good situation for customers.So we are seeing that many consumers choose the option supported by advertising, and it is the first days, only about six months have passed.But we are quite excited with the response we have seen and very excited about where it will go in 2022. ”

Kilar also praised his team for launching HBO Max about 19 months ago in the US and now offering it in 46 markets. “We have seen growth in all markets, in all regions, and that includes Europe, Latin America and that includes the US market,” he said.

Stankey, during a virtual investor conference session on Wednesday, argued that the high performance came from “really good international launches”, saying the early beginnings of the European market have been “really strong”.

Asked about the major original series and movie releases that helped HBO Max achieve its 2021 goals, Kilar said: stable over all four quarters. Business is not about what you do, but about what you do constantly. And this team and our creative partners have given hits every quarter. ” He mentioned such as And just like that, The sex lives of college girls, Legacy, Mare and Easttown, Friends: Reunion and the various Warner 2021 films. “All of these things mattered throughout the year,” said the CEO of WarnerMedia.

Kilar also said that “we broke new records” in terms of engagement on HBO Max, a day after the broadcaster said that December marked its best month since its inception in May 2020 in terms of hours watched. That’s the key, “because we want to be a daily habit,” Kilar explained. “It’s just one of the many reasons why we’re so excited about HBO Max, which is a combination of commitment, absolute subscriber numbers and then growth – every quarter through 2021 – growth that many of our colleagues are not. looking, and that’s a merit to this great team. “

Stankey said the goal of HBO Max’s engagement was initially more than an hour a day, but the service was now “so much beyond that.” He also promoted new features and functions that are being added and argued that “we really haven’t reached our full step” yet as production schedules are still coming back from coronavirus-related outages.

AT&T had said in March that HBO Max and HBO would reach between 120 million and 150 million on a combined basis by the end of 2025, up from an earlier forecast of 75 million and 90 million. Claiming “wonderful execution,” Stankey said Wednesday that WarnerMedia’s team generally had “hit the ball off the court” with HBO Max in 2021. He argued that “some people were wrongly skeptical” about HBO Max early on, saying praised Kilar and his team to prove them wrong.

Wednesday’s company update before its launch also said AT&T recorded 3.2 million net payments of contract contract users in 2021, its highest annual figure adding to the net “in more than a decade, as the company continues to benefit from the strong performance of the network and its disciplined and consistent movement. -market strategy. “

The increase in net fiber internet users for 2021 reached about 1 million, “the fourth consecutive year in which the company has added 1 million or more fiber subscribers,” AT&T said.