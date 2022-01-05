Advancing Eyecare announces acquisition of Santinelli International | tidings





JACKSONVILLE, Fla., January 5, 2022 / PRNewswire / – Advancing Eyecare, of North America Leading ophthalmic instrument supplier and portfolio company Atlantic Street Capital (ASC) announced today the acquisition of Santinelli International, a respected leader and award-winning provider of optical termination equipment. Advancing Eyecare currently consists of Lombart Instrument, Marco Ophthalmic, INNOVA Medical, S4Optik, Santinelli International and other major brands. Founded in 1973, Santinelli International is a leading provider of lens coverage equipment in United States. The combined scope of Advancing Eyecare offers the widest product portfolio, the most knowledgeable people and the most reliable service in the industry. Brad Staley, Chief Executive Advancing Eyecare, said: “As we continually anticipate ways to help ophthalmic practices flourish, the addition of Santinelli International is a natural fit. Santinelli International is a respected leader and well-known provider of optical termination equipment. in the US in fact, they have won 13 consecutive Vision Monday EyeVote Readers’ Choice Awards as favorites in the categories of inoffice laboratory equipment, finishing equipment and general optical equipment.Santinelli International’s strong reputation for high quality products and dedication for after-sales service and customer satisfaction have contributed to the dominant market share in this space.We recognize the expertise this brings to Advancing Eyecare and introduce a new line of prestigious products and services that will be made available to our customers . “ Gerard Santinelli, CEO of Santinelli International, commented, “This represents a tremendous opportunity for our customers, our valued employees and the Santinelli International brand. It is a testament to our proud heritage as we join this group of best solution providers. Santinelli International “has served the market for almost 50 years and is a cultural and professional fit for Advancing Eyecare. We are pleased to add edges, locks, trackers, consumables and accessories to our Advancing Eyecare product portfolio.” Visit www.advancingeyecare.com for more information. About Advancing Eyecare Advancing Eyecare is the leading provider in the eye care market, created to offer the best products and service solutions in the ophthalmic equipment industry. Currently comprised of Lombart Instrument, Marco Ophthalmic, INNOVA Medical, S4Optik, Santinelli International and other leading brands, the combined goal of the organization is to have the widest product portfolio, the most knowledgeable people and the most reliable service in the industry. About Santinelli International Founded in 1973, Santinelli International is a leading distributor of optical finishing equipment in United States. The company also offers thousands of supplies to eye care practitioners through Sios Optical, their division of optical supplies and accessories. Santinelli International is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. For more information, go to www.santinelli.com AND www.siosoptical.com. About Atlantic Street Capital ASC is a private equity firm investing in lower middle market companies prepared for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and essentially sound companies among themselves $ 4 million AND $ 25 million EBITDA that will benefit from capital investments and increased strategic and operational support of ASC. As a result, ASC works closely with management to unlock the core value of their business and help them succeed. For more information www.atlanticstreetcapital.com. Media contacts: Kris Tofalli Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC 9148344334 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advancing-eyecare-announces-acquisition-of-santinelli-international-301454081.html BURIMI Advancing Eyecare

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_health/advancing-eyecare-announces-acquisition-of-santinelli-international/article_ce1239a7-22c1-5261-a6ba-bbe4e75298c6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos