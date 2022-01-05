



CHICAGO (AP) The United States will play Iceland, New Zealand and the Czech Republic in the SheBelieves Cup next month. The seventh annual event will be played Feb. 17-23 in locations in Carson, California and Frisco, Texas. The reigning World Cup champion, USA, is focused on qualifying for the 2023 World Cup. The W CONCACAF Championship will be held this summer and will determine the fourth places of the regions. New Zealand has an automatic place in the 2023 World Cup as host to Australia. After the US finished with the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year, US coach Vlatko Andonovski has focused on developing new players. These will be the first matches of the one that will be a really important year and with a focus on World Cup qualifiers, the SheBelieves Cup will be extremely valuable for the continued development of the team, Andonovski said in a statement. The SheBelieves Cup is a round tournament with winners set for points. The teams will play three two-heads, the first two at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson and the final matches at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco. The United States has won the last two SheBelieves Cup tournaments. ___ More AP football: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/soccer-sports-united-states-international-soccer-fifa-womens-world-cup-ebf8f33df78504f50b25d0d6afe05c95

