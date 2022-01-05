Ship Instadose Pharma Corp. 2,125 metric tons





Instadose Pharma Corp. supplies 2,125 metric tons of medicinal cannabis from South Africa to Northern Macedonia in a historic international shipment, this record shipment represents the largest shipment of cannabis globally to date. CHESAPEAKE, Va., January 5, 2022 / PRNewswire / – (OTC PINK: INSD) Instadose Pharma Corp. (“the company” or “Instadose”) Creating the world’s largest ongoing supply of Medicinal Cannabis. Instadose Pharma Corp is extremely proud to announce the delivery of a record shipment of high quality medical cannabis flowers. Delivery of 2,125 metric tons was completed on December 25, 2021, nga Johannesburg, South Africa to FYROM, Northern Macedonia. With this successful distribution, it establishes Instadose Pharma Corp. as a world leader in the international supply of high quality medicinal cannabis grown in nature and agricultural pharmaceutical ingredients. The product is sold and is intended for pharmaceutical clients licensed in the European Union. “This is a historic shipment and represents just the beginning of the potential of Instadose Pharma. This shipment proves our business model and Instadose Pharma Corp. as a global leader in this industry. This has always been my vision and I am very excited about what it will be.” says this shipment and what is on the horizon. Grant F. Sanders, Founder and Chairman Instadose specializes in high class medical cannabis flower that contains high levels of THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) which is unique to Instadose Pharma. High levels of THC are in constant demand from pharmaceutical customers and Instadose Pharma will continue to grow and offer quality products to meet market demand. About INSTADOSE PHARMA CORP Instadose Pharma Corp. is establishing a large global commercial growth, cultivation, production and distribution platform for medicinal cannabis and cannabinoid oil (“Global Distribution PlatformInstadose Canada strives to use the Global Distribution Platform to open the commercial gateway to a new wholesale market, capable of providing pharmaceutical companies with large, stable, stable, diversified and low cost cannabis and high quality medicinal cannabinoid.oil for wholesale use as a pharmaceutically active ingredient. Instadose Pharma Corp. Global Distribution Platform covers five (5) global continents to date, including Africa, Europe, Asia, South America, and North America. Within each continent, Instadose Pharma Corp. is establishing operational subsidiaries and joint venture partnerships to provide access to licenses and permits issued by the government in countries including Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of Northern Macedonia, Portuguese Republic, Republic of India, Colombia, Mexico, and Canada, each seeking to increase the level of their participation in the global medical cannabis industry. Instadose Pharma’s relationships with international partners are based on sustainable and long-term agreements, which were originally created to bring people back and protect the natural environment. Instadose Pharma projects aim to increase the quality of life, provide jobs, fresh water, education, food security and capital. Forward-looking statement This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (along with “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws in relation to the Company’s plans and other aspects of our foreseeable future opportunities. . Foresight usually uses words such as “predict”, “believe”, “continue”, “trend”, “attitude”, “project”, “expect”, “forecast”, “budget”, “purpose”, “instructions” , “plan”, “objective”, “strategy”, “objective”, “purpose”, “evaluation”, “potential” or similar words suggesting future results, statements that actions, events or conditions “can”, ” will “,” may “or” will “be taken or occur in the future, including statements about our plans, focus, objectives, priorities and position. The press release contains forward-looking information about our future medical cannabis shipments.The forward-looking information is based on some key expectations and assumptions made by our Board and Management.Although we believe the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, unnecessary support should not be placed on informac future ions, because the Company can not give any guarantee that they will turn out to be accurate. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Our current results, performance, or achievement may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the information we view from the future and, accordingly, no guarantee can be given that any of the foresighted events will occur. or it will happen. or if any of them do so, what benefits will we derive from it. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks in relation to the forward-looking information provided in this press release, in order to provide security retailers with a fuller perspective on our future operations and such information may not be suitable for other purposes. Readers are warned that the above lists of factors are not exhaustive. These forward-looking statements have been made since the date of this press release and we disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update any remote information, whether as a result of new information, upcoming events or results or otherwise, as required by law in force for securities. BURIMI Instadose Pharma Corporation

