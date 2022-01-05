North Korea launches ballistic missile, in first test in 2 months

SEUL, South Korea (AP) North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Wednesday, the U.S. military said, its first weapons release in about two months and a signal that it is not interested in reuniting in denuclearization talks. soon and better it would focus on boosting its arsenal of weapons.

The launch came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further strengthen his military capabilities without revealing any new policy toward the United States or South Korea at a high-profile conference of the ruling party last week.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the launch of the ballistic missile underscores the destabilizing impact of its illegal weapons program (North Korea), but did not pose an immediate threat to U.S. territory or its allies. She said in a statement that the US commitment to protecting its allies, South Korea and Japan, remains ironic.

The South Korean military said a suspected ballistic missile fired from North Korea’s mountainous northern province of Jagang flew into its eastern waters. Defense Minister Suh Wook said the release is seen as part of North Korea’s military rise, but that South Korea is analyzing whether it had any political intentions.

In an urgent video conference, members of South Korea’s presidential national security team expressed concerns about the launch and said the resumption of talks with North Korea is important in resolving tensions, according to the Blue Presidential House.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense also revealed the release of North Korea. “We really regret that North Korea has continued to launch missiles since last year,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

China, North Korea’s most important ally, maintained an equal response to the launch, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin calling for dialogue and saying all stakeholders should consider the big picture (and ) be careful with their words and actions.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated that North Korea must resume talks with other stakeholders and that diplomatic engagement and diplomatic talks remain the only path to lasting peace and full verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, he said. UN spokeswoman Stephane Dujarric.

Last fall, North Korea conducted a series of weapons tests in what experts called an attempt to put more pressure on its rivals to accept it as a nuclear power in hopes of gaining relief from economic sanctions. The tests included a submarine-launched ballistic missile and a hypersonic development missile. Since the artillery firing drills in early November, North Korea had suspended testing activities until launch on Wednesday.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said it is open to resuming nuclear diplomacy with North Korea anywhere and anytime without preconditions. North Korea has so far opposed such proposals, saying U.S. hostility remains unchanged.

Outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in his New Year speech on Tuesday that he would continue to look for ways to restore ties with North Korea and promote peace on the Korean Peninsula until his term his five-year term ends in May. He has recently demanded a symbolic declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War as a way to reduce hostility.

US-led diplomacy aimed at persuading North Korea to abandon its nuclear program collapsed in 2019 over differences over how much sanctions relief should be given to North Korea in exchange for limited steps of denuclearization. Kim has since threatened to expand his nuclear arsenal, although his country’s economy has suffered major setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, continued US-led sanctions and mismanagement of his government.

Instead of expressing willingness to negotiate denuclearization or interest in a recent declaration of war, North Korea is signaling that neither the omicron variant nor domestic food shortages will stop its aggressive missile development, Leif-Eric said. Easley, a professor at Ewha University in. Seoul.

Kim Dong-yub, a professor at the North Korean University of Studies in Seoul, said North Korea may have tested a hypersonic missile or a nuclear-capable KN-23 missile with a more maneuverable flight and more trajectory low. He said North Korea is likely to move forward with its military construction.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said the missile was supposed to have landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. UN Security Council resolutions ban any ballistic missile activity from North Korea, but the council does not usually impose new sanctions on short-range missile launches.

During the last week’s plenary meeting of the ruling Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party, Kim reiterated his commitment to increase his country’s military capacity and ordered the production of more powerful and sophisticated weapons systems. State media reports on the meeting said North Korea set tactical guidelines for foreign relations, including South Korea, but gave no details. The reports did not mention the United States.

Kim scored 10 years in power last month. Since taking control after the death of his father and longtime ruler Kim Jong Ils in December 2011, Kim Jong Un has established absolute power at home and organized an extremely large number of weapons tests as part of efforts to build nuclear-tipped missiles capable of reaching the US. continent.

During Kim’s rule, North Korea conducted 62 rounds of ballistic missile tests, compared with nine rounds during the 46-year rule of the grandfather and founder of the state Kim Il Sung and 22 rounds during the 17-year rule of Kim Jong Ils, according to South Korean and American figures. Four of North Korea’s six nuclear tests and three intercontinental ballistic missile launches have all occurred under Kim Jong Uns.

___

Associated Press writer Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo contributed to this report.