Art Industry News: Malcolm Gladwell has an elegant solution to eliminate toxic philanthropy in art + other stories





Art Industry News is a daily summary of the most important developments coming from the art world and the art market. Here’s what you need to know this Wednesday, January 5th. MUST BE READ David Zwirner plans an artistic retreat in Montauk David and Monica Zwirner have presented plans to renovate 17 villas and a large house on Lake Montauk to turn them into an “artists’ haven”. The art dealer and his bag designer wife plan to subsidize the rental fees of the so-called Bridgeford Cottages to ensure that artists, many of whom could not normally afford such a shelter, will be able to come and enjoy the beauty. Montauk natural. while they work. (East Hampton star) It is time for International Museums to sever ties with China Journalist Rachel Spence argues that international museums can no longer make cultural deals with Chinese companies or conscientious state entities, especially after a London court called the concerted efforts to destroy a significant portion of Uighurs in China a genocide. Yaqui Wang, a senior Chinese researcher for Human Rights Watch, told Spence that the Chinese Communist Party uses alliances with international museums to assert its position in the world and to darken human rights abuses. Museums, Yaqui claims, should use their power and withdraw from China. (Hyperallergic) Malcolm Gladwell has a solution for toxic philanthropy The famous author has an idea of ​​how institutions can get rid of the troubled Sackler name (or the names of other donors whose sources of wealth have been proven illegal or immoral): a “simple” change in tax law that makes donors choose between a tax. deduction and designation rights. “You can donate money and get the corresponding tax deduction,” he writes. “But if you have chosen to deduct the tax deduction for that gift, you can not keep the building with your name. Or you can donate money for a new building and put your name on it, but in this case you can not exercise the charity tax deduction. Wise, smart, clever? Yes! Simple? Certainly not. (Bulletin) Port Talbot man on trial for trying to escape or destroy Greetings of the season A local, who was upset that a 2018 Banksyon on the side of a wall in Port Talbot in the UK was sold to a collector and would be removed, has been sent to court. The prosecution argued that Michael Thomas tried to break into the enclosed area, saying Banksy was one of the few things Port Talbot had and that “they are removing it, a rich man has it”.He has been ordered to pay a fine of 1,058 ($ 1,433) and must maintain an electronic tag for 12 weeks.(BBC) MOVEMENT AND SHAKERS Ruth Bader Ginsburgs Books Go to Bonhams The large personal library of the late High Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg will go on sale at Bonhamsonline from January 19 to 27. Many range from commentary on law topics from RBG time at Harvard and Columbia Law School to books by Tony Morrison and Gloria Steinem. (Robb reports) Managing Director of Sothebys Taps China Sothebys has appointed Jean Qian as managing director for China. She takes the role immediately and is based in Shanghai. Jean previously worked on the online luxury fashion platform Farfetch, where he led a team of 150 people across Asia. (Press release) The Nelson Mandela prison cell key auction sparks controversy The Guernsey auction house is selling relics linked to the late South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela on January 28th. The 33 lots on offer include signed books and personal items, but part of the stars is the key to his prison cell, which is being sold to charity by the guard who guarded it (the two formed a friendship over Mandela’s two decades in jail). (Hyperallergic) FOR THE SAKE OF ART The JD Malat Gallery and the W1 are transforming the London flanges The London Gallery is working with the W1 public art platform to celebrate the work of Ghanaian artist Kojo Marfo by lighting up the Flannels London luxury clothing store with monumental LED screens displaying the artist’s vivid paintings. Marfo is based in London and has been a butcher before becoming a painter. The presentation lasts until January 16.(Press release) Follow Artnet News on Facebook:





Want to stay ahead of the art world? Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest news, opening interviews and cutting-edge criticism that drives the conversation forward.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.artnet.com/art-world/art-industry-news-jan-5-stories-2056304 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos