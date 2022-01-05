Passengers on the Sunwing party plane could face jail, thousands of fines

A group of influential and reality show stars in Quebec could face thousands of dollars in fines after videos surfaced showing them celebrating without masks aboard a Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun.

Images from the December 30 flight showed passengers ignoring public health measures, jumping and dancing in the hallway, evaporating and passing openly around a bottle of strong drink on the plane. In one video, a person could be seen surfing the crowd while the plane was in the air.

The federal government issued a statement Tuesday saying the Department of Transportation, Public Safety and Health departments have launched all investigations into the incident.

There could be fines of up to $ 5,000 from Transport Canada for any violations on board, he said.

Additional fines and even jail time may result if passengers are found to be endangering others, or if they provide falsified information upon their return to Canada.

Trudeau calls flight “slap in the face”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday he was “extremely frustrated” watching the videos.

“It’s a slap in the face to see people putting themselves, putting their fellow citizens at risk, putting airline employees at risk by being completely irresponsible.”

He said Transport Canada was taking the situation “extremely seriously” and would continue its investigation.

CBC News contacted some of the first people on the flight but has not yet received a response.

The plane was rented privately by 111 Private Club, a promoter who organized the six-day, all-inclusive event in Cancun. In his advertisement for the event, the promoter had claimed that the plane would have a DJ.

James William Awad, who runs the company, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that the group “followed all instructions given by Sunwing” and that alcohol was sold to them on board, calling the event a “success”.

He later posted another post on Twitter, saying he was taking the issue “very seriously”.

“A simple party on a plane made all this noise,” he wrote, noting that it would “take a moment” to rethink everything.

Return flights were canceled, boarding was refused

Sunwing said it notified Transport Canada after conducting its own investigation, saying “the behavior of a group of passengers was undisciplined and was contrary to some [regulations]. “

The group was scheduled to return to Montreal today. Sunwing said it contacted organizers with terms and conditions for them to board.

“Unfortunately, the group did not accept all the terms,” ​​he said in a statement to CBC News.

As a result, Sunwing canceled the return flight. He said he would co-operate with Transport Canada’s “full investigation” into the matter.

Air Transat said in an Instagram post on Wednesday that it became known that some of the passengers were trying to return to Canada with its flights.

“We confirm that they will be denied boarding,” he said.

Air Canada also said “to the extent that we can identify passengers who were part of the group”, it would also deny boarding “to ensure the safety of other passengers and its crew”.

The behavior posed a danger to the plane, the crew

Aviation experts say the conduct on the plane not only violated pandemic public health measures, but endangered the safety and security of people on board.

Mehran Ebrahimi, who heads an aerospace industry research unit at l’Universit du Qubec Montral, cited evaporation on board as an example.

“This could ignite fire alarms, which can be very dangerous. It would signal a fire on board and the captain would not know where it was from,” he explained.

“These people think because they have paid, because they are pseudo-influential, they think they can do whatever they want,” said Ebrahimi.

According to the federal government statement on the flight, anyone found guilty of endangering the lives of others and causing damage could face up to three years in prison and up to $ 1 million in fines.

Rena Kisfalvi, president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees representing about 1,000 Sunwing flight attendants, called for stern consequences.

“These passengers who do not respect [with regulations], will they be charged? Will they be denied boarding in the future? Are they being placed on the flight ban list? ” she asked.

“Maybe we, as a government, should take this step to say to the traveling public, ‘Come on, we’re serious here.’ “