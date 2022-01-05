Alberta Minister of Education, chief medical officer to provide update on plan to resume K-12 teaching





Alberta’s Minister of Education and Chief Medical Officer are scheduled to provide an update on the plan to resume teaching K-12 students on Wednesday afternoon. Adriana LaGrange and Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Global News will broadcast the press conference live in this post. The story goes down the ad In a statement regarding media availability, the province said the duo “will provide an update on a safe return to learning for kindergarten students up to 12th grade”. Prime Minister Jason Kenney took to social media on Wednesday afternoon to say the children would not be out of school longer than planned, suggesting the children would return to class in person next week. “Children are at a much lower risk of COVID and we know how important it is for them to continue learning in person!” The Prime Minister posted on Twitter. Yesterday, I was asked if Alberta is considering keeping the kids out of school longer than planned. The answer is no. Children are at a much lower risk of COVID and we know how important it is for them to keep

learning in person! SEE: pic.twitter.com/zAa6FZLpKT – Jason Kenney (@jkenney) January 5, 2022 Last week, the education minister announced that Alberta was extending student winter vacations across the province and that students would not return to school until January 10th. Trends Cough, cold or COVID-19? Doctors say that with overlapping symptoms, it is impossible to distinguish

Ontario’s son, ‘Coach Cal’, tears up Ellen DeGeneres with a passionate conversation The story goes down the ad Read more: COVID-19: Alberta will delay return to private school K from 12 to 10 January LaGrange said education department officials spoke with school officials during the winter break and heard that they were concerned about staff challenges, not only with teaching staff but also staff such as bus drivers, caretakers and administration employees. The challenges come amid an increase in COVID-19 cases triggered by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. “They are concerned about the rapid growth of the Omicron variant and the impact on our schools,” LaGrange said last week.















On Tuesday, the opposition NDP in Alberta called on the Conservative United government to provide better support for COVID-19 for students when they return to class. Education critic Sarah Hoffman said the government needs to provide more information on projected shortages and infection rates in schools so that staff have a better idea of ​​what they are facing. The story goes down the ad Hoffman added that the most effective N95 masks should be made available to staff and students along with high-efficiency air filters for schools to reduce Omicron airborne diffusion. Read more: Alberta Opposition Calls for More COVID-19 Support for Students When They Return to Class The province also said last week the schools will be equipped with rapid COVID-19 tests and medical masks for all staff and students. View link » <br />

