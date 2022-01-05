International
Trudeau says Canadians ‘angry’ and ‘frustrated’ with unvaccinated
With the pandemic wave led by Omicron sweeping the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are becoming more angry and frustrated with people who still refuse to be vaccinated.
Trudeau said that while most Canadians have grown to take their own measures, placing Canada near the top of the list of countries with the highest vaccination rates, the unvaccinated remain a problem.
“It’s not just about governments and frustrated health workers that Canadians still choose not to get vaccinated. It’s Canadian colleagues too,” he said.
“When people see cancer treatments and electoral surgeries are postponed because the beds are full of people who chose not to be vaccinated, they are frustrated.
“When people see that we are in isolation or in serious public health constraints now because of the danger they pose to us all from unvaccinated people, people get angry.”
Look: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau begs the unvaccinated to get the vaccine:
According to CBC Vaccine Tracker, almost 87 percent of Canadians age 5 and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 80.6 percent are fully vaccinated against the virus.
While those rates are high, Trudeau said record numbers of cases run by the Omicron variant are leading to more and more hospitalizations and forcing the cancellation of elective surgeries, endangering the health of Canadians.
“That first-line health worker who is giving you your first dose of vaccine, even now in January 2022, will be extremely pleased to be able to give you that first dose of vaccine, even today. , “said Trudeau. “Because they would rather give you a vaccine injection than intubate you into an ICU.”
Trudeau made his comments after French President Emmanuel Macron said his frustration with vaccine stocks has led to legislation created to “withdraw” the unvaccinated.
Faced with the election in April, Macron unveiled a bill that would make it mandatory for people to show vaccination proof to enter a restaurant or movie theater or take the train.
Macron also said that the unvaccinated are “irresponsible” and that he plans to complicate their lives so much that they feel compelled to get the vaccine.
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/trudeau-unvaccinated-canadians-covid-hospitals-1.6305159
