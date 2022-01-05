International
Don Martin: Trudeau feels our pandemic pain – and avoids guilt
In time and without any sign of the teleprompter to write his opinion, as a new look for Justin Trudeau, the prime minister came on the scene on Wednesday to declare that 2022 was, to underestimate the obvious, a bad start.
And for that, you can blame the prime ministers.
Of course, he did not point the finger so openly, but Trudeau addressed the issue repeatedly during his first 2022 press conference.
Simply put, he stated, the federations are doing their pandemic task in providing vaccines, delivering rapid tests and providing worker support to those who are closed or out of work.
As for that evaporating pile of Omicron chaos out there – be it hospital staffing, ICU capacity concerns, classroom closures or the quest for quick tests – well, these failures are deeply ingrained within provincial jurisdiction.
How to underline the federal stance how wonderful we are at delivering within their areas of responsibility, Trudeau announced that there are now enough vaccines for all Canadians and that 140 million quick tests will be given to the provinces to distribute. this month.
For those of us who recently bought quick tests for $ 50 a box of five, this should stop retailing and hopefully put an end to those super-spreading formations off-site whenever there is a rumor about tests that are given. Assuming the provinces do their job, viz.
But the blinding of having more tests scattered in a month than the bottles of wine sold in Ontario year-round is mitigated by the math that shows every Canadian will take just one test a week, this to detect a virus that can turn you from negative to positive. at the time you need to buy a hamburger.
There are even some medical doubts that the current generation of rapid tests will accurately select the Omicron variant.
However, in a world with a lack of quick tests, it’s an impressive procurement for Canada coming, ironically, just as widespread testing suddenly goes out of fashion in public health calculations.
Officials seem to have given up counting positive cases to better focus on COVID where it hurts – especially the number of bodies in intensive care beds, mostly unvaccinated patients who will require a ventilator experience to see the error of their anti-vaccine position.
That’s why today ‘s announcement of rapid tests by millions should not allow federations to avoid all the blame in coping with COVID. They remain the weak partner in financing a health care system with a relatively low number of intensive care beds compared to other G7 countries.
From the beginning of Medicare, the notion was that the federal and provincial governments share the cost of providing health care equally.
That rate is now below 25 federal cents per dollar of public health care.
When billions of dollars to fight the pandemic began to flow in every direction 13 months ago, Trudeau promised prime ministers that federations should do more to help them cope with increasingly difficult and occasionally extraordinary pressures. .
So far, nothing has changed in the funding formula to rebuild and strengthen a prevention system, mental health and acute care that is already facing the strain of the baby’s growth that is slowly deteriorating.
Despite the outrageous performance of the distribution and the distribution of some prime ministers, Trudeau looks quite good for now.
That’s why what he had to do on Wednesday was declare that he feels our pain, has our back and sees a better spring ahead.
But it’s the fault of both the provinces and the federal government ahead.
As Canadians succumb to the inevitability that most of us will catch Omicron or his viral offspring, the most important priority is to ensure that we have a well-equipped, well-equipped, bed-ready health care system to save us if the measures preventative fail and the symptoms hit hard enough to ventilate or kill.
For this to become a reality, the delivery of hundreds of millions of rapid tests cannot mask the fact that the federal government needs to raise more money to save our hastily damaged health care.
This is the essence …
