Ontario businesses want more government support amid the recent closure of COVID

Ontario businesses were hit by another round of pandemic-related closures and capacity constraints on Wednesday, but details of financial support remained scarce as the measures went into effect.

Restaurants, gyms, cinemas and other indoor venues were forced to close as retail stores and personal care services were cut to half capacity in a government effort to curb the rapidly spreading Omicron virus variant. high rates of infections and hospitalizations.

It is a routine already known almost two years after the pandemic, especially in Ontario restrictions have been reintroduced repeatedly during virus outbreaks. But the lack of immediate support this time around is “anger-inducing” for troubled business owners, said the president of the Canadian Independent Business Federation.

Read more: Restaurant group criticizes Ontario’s latest COVID restrictions on food service industry

“It is appalling that the provincial government has not announced immediate relief,” Dan Kelly, the organization’s president, said in an interview Wednesday.

The story goes down the ad

“Businesses are closed today with allusions to programs that have not yet been created.”

Alexander Saiyan, who runs Toronto Dance Salsa, said the sudden closure has been stressful.

“Obviously we are dealing with reimbursements and disappointments,” he said in a telephone interview. “It’s understandable. “A lot of people think this has no end.”

Saiyan said he is focused on running the business and hopes the closure will be completed after the planned three weeks. But he said current support does not even fully cover the rent.

Read more: Hardest to hear this time: London, Ont. businesses prepare for the impact of new restrictions

“I wish the government would react faster,” he said. “I think after two years, they should already have a better idea of ​​how quickly things can go wrong.”

The Progressive Conservative Government has announced $ 7.5 billion over a six-month period without interest for businesses to make provincial tax payments.

It has also promised an energy and property tax cut of up to 100 per cent for businesses subject to closure and 50 per cent for those below capacity limits, but the list of businesses eligible to apply will not be available until on an unspecified date later. this month.

The story goes down the ad

A spokeswoman for Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said Monday that the province is “exploring other options” for business support, including grants for those affected by the recent closure measures.

Trends Canada sends 140 million COVID-19 rapid tests to provinces, territories in January

Frances Macron wants to ‘pull’ the unvaccinated to the end

“This is Minister Bethlenfalvy’s number one focus,” Emily Hogeveen said in an email. “More details will be published in the near future.”

Read more: Ontario shifts schools to online learning, bans indoor dining and issues new COVID capacity restrictions

The province has also called on the federal government to allow businesses to defer HST payments and bring more support to workers.

Kelly said he too would like to see more federal support and said he also wants the province to reinstate a program that offered $ 10,000 and $ 20,000 in business grants. He said he would also like to see the program expand to include other businesses that were not Qualifying in the first round but received significant financial shocks due to closures.

That program was reviewed in a recent report by the provincial auditor general, who found that hundreds of millions of dollars were spent on unsuitable businesses, while others in need of support were excluded, due to errors in the design of hasty program.

Kelly said speed should take precedence over excellence as many businesses are running out of space for financial and creative movement to keep running two years after the pandemic.

The story goes down the ad

“Honestly, time is of the essence,” he said. “Our choices are to take money from business owners, acknowledging that some may do what they do not qualify for, or allowing a portion of the Ontario Business community to fail forever.”

Andrea Horwath, leader of the Young Democrats, called for immediate business grants to cover payroll and rent, HST payment deferrals and a commercial eviction ban to support small and medium-sized businesses through the latest round of restrictions.

She also argued that problems with the previous grant program should have already been resolved to allow prompt support when new public health measures were introduced.

“They could have actually learned their lessons from the previous program,” she said. “They did not.”

Toronto restaurant owner Ginger Robertson was thrilled at the NDP press conference, where he discussed the impact of the closure on her staff and called for immediate financial support.

“Having to tell your staff for the fourth time that they do not have a job is the hardest thing I have ever had to do and nothing any of us have to do at this point,” she said.

The province has said the final restrictions will last at least 21 days, to be re-evaluated based on public health indicators at the time.

Prime Minister Doug Ford announced the latest measures – which also include closing schools across the province and banning all planned surgeries considered non-urgent – earlier this week, citing fears that hospitals could soon be overcrowded with patients with low-staff viruses available to care for them.

The story goes down the ad

Ontariore reported 2,081 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 288 patients in intensive care on Wednesday, up from 1,290 people in hospital the day before, though Tuesday’s numbers may have been a small number due to late reporting after the weekend of legal leave.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 202 patients in intensive care as of Wednesday had not been vaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status and 86 people had been fully vaccinated.

11,582 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, but Ontariohas Public Health noted that the true number is likely to be higher due to policy changes that make testing less accessible.

View link »

<br />

